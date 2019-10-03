Specialized Storage Solutions Releases New Warehouse Mezzanine Product Line

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized Storage Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of warehouse storage and optimization products, announced today its release of a brand new mezzanine product, Strongbox Mezzanines. The product was developed as a result of 35 years of experience in material handling, taking into consideration the best features of industry competitors and combining them into one. These mezzanines are an innovation, manufactured and designed to help business owners maximize space, efficiency, and productivity in their facilities.

Strongbox Mezzanine systems are engineered to provide safety, strength, and flexibility. They are completely custom modular systems that can be configured to any unique building requirements. Manufactured to meet AISC standards, designed to support up to 300 pounds per square foot and built using high-strength bolt connections, these systems offer the industry's strongest option for economical storage. Each mezzanine system is installed completely independent of building walls and their components can be dismantled simply and quickly when relocation is necessary or inventory needs to be moved.

"Strongbox Mezzanine systems are our answer to new customer demand for a stronger, more durable mezzanine structure," says Bill Bavagnoli, President of Specialized Storage Solutions. "The need for large equipment and streamlined technologies has become paramount for growing businesses to keep up with consumer demand. Adopting and implementing a solution that acknowledges this need and accommodates it, like our Strongbox system, is crucial to their success."

These systems are the result of our years of experience in fabrication, facility design, and layout implementation gained through solving space problems for a variety of diverse industries. The company's solutions have been implemented in hospitals, R&D facilities, automobile dealerships, pharmaceutical companies, flavor and fragrance manufacturers, contractors warehouses and data centers, utilities, 3PL distribution centers, and storage facilities. "This level of diversity allows us to learn about every unique need and requirement in the marketplace," states Bavagnoli. "With this information, we design solutions that address virtually every facility design issue imaginable."

Delivered and installed in as little as six weeks from the initial order, Strongbox Mezzanine systems address the everchanging needs of growing businesses. Every aspect of this product line is intended to benefit these businesses, providing efficiency and agility. The company is even including professionally-sealed, detailed installation drawings with each system design. This enables business owners to secure the necessary permits quickly and economically without delaying project completion.

About Specialized Storage Solutions

Founded by industry stalwart Bill Bavagnoli, Specialized Storage Solutions is dedicated to providing innovative warehouse solutions to customers. Over the years Bavagnoli has worked with distributors and as a manufacturer, and as a result, has gained the knowledge required to discern what's most important to customers—return on their investment, efficient space utilization, and maximum productivity. For over 35 years, Specialized Storage kept customer needs at the forefront, staying on top of emerging technologies and warehouse solutions, identifying new opportunities, and innovating to meet the industry's changing needs. To learn more, visit specializedstorage.com or call (973) 227-0018.

