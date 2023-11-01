Specialty Advanced Ceramics Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Electronics and Semiconductor Industry Demand

01 Nov, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Advanced Ceramics Market by Type (Composite Structure Ceramics, Electrical & Electronic Functional Ceramics), Application (Defence & Security, Electronics & Semiconductor, Optics & Industrial Manufacturing), & Region - Forecast 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global specialty advanced ceramics market is projected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2023 to USD 10.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The electronics industry relies heavily on advanced ceramics for components such as substrates, insulators, and capacitors. As technology continues to advance, the demand for smaller, more efficient electronic devices grows, driving the need for specialty ceramics.
Alumina ceramics accounted for the largest share in type segment of specialty advanced ceramics market in terms of value
Alumina ceramics, also known as aluminum oxide (Al2O3) ceramics, hold a prominent position in the specialty ceramics market due to their exceptional mechanical strength, hardness, electrical insulation properties, thermal stability, and chemical inertness. These ceramics find wide-ranging applications in various industries, including electronics for insulators and substrates, manufacturing for cutting tools and pump components, and high-temperature environments like furnace linings and automotive components. Their versatility and reliability in harsh conditions make alumina ceramics a favored choice for high-tech applications, contributing significantly to their growth in the specialty ceramics market.
Composite structure ceramics accounted for the largest share in type segment of speciality advanced ceramics market in terms of value
The growth of composite structured ceramics in the market is driven by their ability to provide enhanced performance characteristics through the strategic combination of different ceramic materials. These composites offer a unique opportunity to tailor properties such as mechanical strength, toughness, and wear resistance to meet specific application requirements. Industries such as aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing are increasingly adopting these materials for their ability to deliver superior performance and durability, driving the demand for composite structured ceramics in high-tech and demanding applications.
Electronics and semiconductor application accounted for the largest share in application segment of Speciality advanced ceramics market in terms of value
The specialty advanced ceramics market experiences robust growth primarily driven by its vital application in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Advanced ceramics serve as essential materials in various facets of electronic component production and semiconductor manufacturing processes. They play a crucial role as substrates and packaging materials for integrated circuits (ICs) and semiconductor devices, leveraging their exceptional thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties to efficiently dissipate heat generated during operation while safeguarding sensitive electronic components.
Furthermore, advanced ceramics find extensive use in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, where their high mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and precise machining capabilities are pivotal for fabricating semiconductor wafers, deposition tools, and etching chambers. As the electronics and semiconductor sectors continue to advance with a relentless pursuit of smaller, more efficient devices, the specialty advanced ceramics market remains a key enabler of innovation in these high-tech industries.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Speciality advanced ceramics
The specialty advanced ceramics market in the Asia-Pacific region has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. As the region's economies continue to expand and industrialize, there is a growing demand for high-performance ceramics in various industries, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Asia-Pacific is a major hub for electronics manufacturing, and advanced ceramics find extensive use in this sector for applications like semiconductor manufacturing equipment, substrates, and insulators.
Additionally, the region's robust automotive and aerospace industries rely on advanced ceramics for components that require superior mechanical and thermal properties. Furthermore, the healthcare sector in Asia-Pacific has been embracing advanced ceramics for dental and medical applications, such as implants and prosthetics. With ongoing technological advancements and increasing emphasis on sustainability, the specialty advanced ceramics market in Asia-Pacific is poised for continued growth and innovation in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Use of Advanced Ceramics in Energy Applications
- Development of Advanced Ceramics with Unique Properties
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials Across Industries
Restraints
- High Cost of Specialty Ceramics
- Complex and Fragmented IP Landscape
- Availability of Substitutes
Opportunities
- Growth of 3D Printing Industry
- Development of Ceramic Composites for Radar-Absorbing Materials
- Rising Demand for Sustainable Nuclear Power
Challenges
- Difficulty in Controlling Dimensional Tolerances During Processing
- Faults due to Thermal Expansion
