Specialty bakery market is set to grow by 2.45% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing demand for functional ingredients to drive growth - Technavio

Dec 15, 2022, 01:47 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Specialty bakery market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc., Britannia Industries Ltd., EUROPASTRY SA, Harry Brot GmbH, Hostess Brands Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product (specialty bread, specialty cakes and pastries, specialty cookies, specialty crackers and pretzels, and other specialty bakery products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
To understand more about the specialty bakery market, request a sample report
The specialty bakery market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4% according to Technavio.
Specialty bakery market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Aryzta AG - The company offers specialty bakeries such as pastries, croissants, artisan bread and rolls, and savory.
- Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers specialty bakeries through its brands Slim Jim, Gardein, Ducan Hines, Hunts, and Earth Balance.
- Dawn Food Products Inc - The company offers specialty bakery such as donuts, dessert cakes, brownies, and muffins.
- Growing demand for functional ingredients
- Increasing need for free-from food
- Increased indulgence consumption
- Less popular than other bakery products
- Fluctuating raw material prices
- Stringent government regulations
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The specialty bakery market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
- Add credibility to the strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report
What are the key data covered in this specialty bakery market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Specialty Bakery Market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the Specialty Bakery Market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Specialty Bakery Market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Specialty Bakery Market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
The bakery premixes market size is estimated to grow by USD 104.18 million with a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by application (bread products and bakery products), type (complete mix, dough-base mix, and dough concentrate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The bakery products market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 41.49 million with a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and type (fresh bakery products and frozen bakery products).
|
Specialty Bakery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 10.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, Italy, UK, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Specialty bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Specialty bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Specialty bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Specialty bread - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Specialty bread - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Specialty cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Specialty cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Specialty cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Specialty cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Specialty cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Specialty cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Specialty cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Specialty cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Specialty cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Specialty cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Specialty crackers and pretzels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Specialty crackers and pretzels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Specialty crackers and pretzels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Specialty crackers and pretzels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Specialty crackers and pretzels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Other specialty bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Other specialty bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other specialty bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Other specialty bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other specialty bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aryzta AG
- Exhibit 101: Aryzta AG - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Aryzta AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Aryzta AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Aryzta AG - Segment focus
- 10.4 Associated British Foods plc
- Exhibit 105: Associated British Foods plc - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Associated British Foods plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Associated British Foods plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Associated British Foods plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Britannia Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Conagra Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Dawn Food Products Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 EUROPASTRY SA
- Exhibit 120: EUROPASTRY SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: EUROPASTRY SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: EUROPASTRY SA - Key offerings
- 10.9 Flowers Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Flowers Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Flowers Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Flowers Foods Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Flowers Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- Exhibit 127: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Segment focus
- 10.11 Harry Brot GmbH
- Exhibit 132: Harry Brot GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Harry Brot GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Harry Brot GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.12 Hostess Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Hostess Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Hostess Brands Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Hostess Brands Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 141: Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 143: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article