Specialty Bearing Manufacturer Chooses SYSPRO ERP Software to Enhance Manufacturing Operations

News provided by

SYSPRO USA

20 Sep, 2023, 10:08 ET

American Metal Bearing Chose SYSPRO Because of the Business Platform's Strengths in Traceability, Contract Management, and Ability to Present Real-Time Information

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that American Metal Bearing Company, a leading developer of bearing propulsion systems, has chosen SYSPRO ERP to provide real-time visibility into manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1921, American Metal Bearing has been a leader in American engineering and manufacturing. AMB offers a full range of manufacturing services which can produce one-of-a-kind designs to continuous production deliverables. They create high-tolerance, precision, and complex components that require stringent processing under specific Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs. AMB's in-house design and engineering teams also allow the company to efficiently support system and component development from concept to finished product.

American Metal Bearing needed an ERP that was designed specifically for manufacturing, and that would add a solid foundation for the company to eventually expand into additional markets. To achieve this, the AMB needed a fully integrated system that would offer accurate visibility into operations. This includes traceability, accurate labor collection, purchase specifications, and contract management. The company considered multiple software vendors before choosing SYSPRO.

"Our previous system had gaps in manufacturing capabilities that were hindering our operations and growth goals," said Perris Anawati, Chief Operating Officer, American Metal Bearing Company. "The SYSPRO team created a solution that address our pain points and align with our needs as an OEM. Our leadership team is confident that SYSPRO is the right partner to move our company forward as we grow into new markets." 

"We are excited to welcome American Metal Bearing to the SYSPRO community of customers," said Brian Rainboth, CEO, SYSPRO Americas.  "With SYSPRO ERP, companies like American Metal Bearing gain the visibility and control needed to tightly manage operations across long and complex manufacturing processes, while still having the flexibility to expand into new markets. We look forward to partnering with AMB on their digital transformation journey and delivering a business platform that equips them to sustain rapid growth."

For more information, please visit www.syspro.com.  

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

SOURCE SYSPRO USA

