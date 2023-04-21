Specialty biocides market size to grow by USD 3,441.91 million from 2022 to 2027: Importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty biocides market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,441.91 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.14%. The importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse is driving market growth. Water consumption and wastewater generation have been increasing rapidly worldwide due to improvements in living standards. As a result, the demand for specialty biocides has increased. Some of the water purification techniques include adsorption, bioreactors, ultraviolet (UV) disinfection, vacuum evaporation, and electrodialysis. Specialty biocides are preferred for water treatment, as they have high resistance to contaminants and high antimicrobial activity. Hence, they are used for water and wastewater treatment applications in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and petrochemical industries. These factors will fuel the growth of the global specialty biocides market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Biocides Market 2023-2027

Specialty biocides market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global specialty biocides market is fragmented, with the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer specialty biocides in the market are Albemarle Corp., Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., HIKAL Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kimberlite Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Syntec Corp., The Lubrizol Corp., Thor Group Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and Vink Chemicals GmbH and Co. KG and others.

Regional vendors offer specialty biocides at comparatively lower prices than international vendors, which intensifies the competition in the market. New vendors are emerging in the market, and they find it challenging to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, functionality, and innovation. The competitive environment is expected to intensify, with the increasing product extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities. International players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players.

Vendor offerings -

The company offers specialty biocides that are used as agricultural fertilizers and battery electrolytes, as well as pigments, fillers, and processing aids for paper manufacturing. Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers specialty biocides that minimize the risks of souring and plugging in reservoir and production systems.

The company offers specialty biocides that minimize the risks of souring and plugging in reservoir and production systems. BASF SE - The company offers specialty biocides that function primarily by altering the permeability of the cell walls of microorganisms and interfering with biological processes.

The company offers specialty biocides that function primarily by altering the permeability of the cell walls of microorganisms and interfering with biological processes. Buckman Laboratories International Inc. - The company offers specialty biocides that protect the mill and also stop microbes that can harm productivity.

Specialty biocides market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (water treatment, wood preservation, hygiene and disinfectants, paints and coatings, and others), product (halogen compounds, nitrogen-based, inorganics, organosulfur, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The water treatment segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Water treatment is a key application of specialty biocides in countries such as the US, Germany , Japan , and China . Specialty biocides are used in cooling water systems, swimming pools, and spas, among other applications. They are primarily used to purify and disinfect water, as they have oxidizing and disinfecting properties. Hence, specialty biocides are widely used for water treatment.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global specialty biocides market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for specialty biocides for various applications, such as water treatment, wood preservatives, paints and coatings, oil and gas, agriculture, and antifouling. The expansion of the paints and coatings and marine industries is also driving the growth of the specialty biocides market in North America . Several regulations, such as the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), promote the use of specialty biocides by the paints and coatings, oil and gas, agricultural, and marine industries.

Specialty biocides market – Market dynamics



Key trends - The increasing use of silver-based biocides is a key trend in the market. Silver is a key metal compound and is a popular antimicrobial agent owing to its high biocompatibility. It is a naturally occurring element with low toxicity and is effective in controlling the growth of many types of microorganisms. Silver prevents issues such as discoloration, physical damage, corrosion, and foul odor. It is also used in medical and healthcare fields owing to its antimicrobial properties. The increasing adoption of silver-based specialty biocides for various applications, such as healthcare, plastic, paints, and coatings, is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The health and environmental hazards associated with the use of specialty biocides are challenging market growth. Specialty biocides can be highly toxic to the environment as well as human and animal health. These compounds are highly corrosive and can cause serious eye and skin infections. Therefore, their disposal should be controlled after proper processing. Specialty biocides can also have a negative impact on the environment, wildlife, fish, and other aquaculture. Moreover, untreated disposal of specialty biocide waste can lead to contamination of soil and water systems such as ponds, lakes, streams, and public water. These factors will hinder the growth of the global specialty biocides market.

What are the key data covered in this specialty biocides market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the specialty biocides market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the specialty biocides market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the specialty biocides market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty biocides market vendors

Specialty Biocides Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,441.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.03 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Albemarle Corp., Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., HIKAL Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kimberlite Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Syntec Corp., The Lubrizol Corp., Thor Group Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and Vink Chemicals GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials market reports

