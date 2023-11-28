Specialty Building Products and James Hardie Building Products Expand Distribution Partnership

Specialty Building Products, LLC

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Expanded Partnership Enhances SBP's Existing Customer Offering in Key Markets

DULUTH, Ga. and CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Building Products, LLC ("SBP"), a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America, today announced that it will expand its distribution partnership with James Hardie Building Products ("James Hardie"), the world leader in fiber cement siding and backerboard solutions.

SBP will now carry the entire range of James Hardie siding and trim products in its Oklahoma City, Kansas City and St. Louis distribution centers, increasing its number of stocking distribution centers to 14.

James Hardie
James Hardie

"We are pleased to bolster our portfolio of services to our valued customers in these high-growth markets with the expanded offering from James Hardie," said Chris Gerhard, Executive Vice President at SBP. "The combination of James Hardie's innovative and trusted products and our value-added service proposition will drive continued growth for both companies, and most importantly, strengthen our customers' access to more product offerings in key verticals."

"We are excited to build upon our partnership with SBP," said John Madson, Vice President of Sales at James Hardie. "SBP provides an exceptional level of service for building material dealers in these growing markets, and we look forward to working together to expand the sales of our James Hardie Building Products."

About Specialty Building Products
Specialty Building Products is at the core of the value chain for high value specialty building materials. Our operating brands – US Lumber, Alexandria Moulding, DW Distribution, Millwork Sales, Amerhart, and Reeb – provide sales, marketing, manufacturing, assembly, customization, finishing and logistics solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our brands' best-in-class operations are managed under a centralized strategy and informed by big data and analytics, serving the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, and industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.
James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

SOURCE Specialty Building Products, LLC

