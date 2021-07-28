Specialty Building Products Appoints Chris Gerhard to Newly Created Role of Executive Vice President

DULUTH, Ga., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Building Products, LLC ("Specialty Building Products" or "SBP" or "the Company"), a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America, today announced that Chris Gerhard will join the Company's executive leadership team, beginning in August 2021. In the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Mr. Gerhard will work with the existing management team to enhance the Company's customer and supplier relationships and to further accelerate the growth of the business.

Mr. Gerhard brings to SBP broad industry experience, an extensive network of industry relationships, and a deep understanding for the specialty products value chain. Over the last decade, he has served as Vice President of Sales for Trex Company, Inc., where he has maintained various responsibilities, including management of product launches, strategic customer negotiations, distribution strategy, and the Trex sales team. Mr. Gerhard received his graduate degree from Ohio University and his undergraduate degree from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Specialty Building Products President and CEO Jeff McLendon said: "We have worked with Chris for a number of years through our relationship with Trex and are incredibly excited that he will be joining our executive team. We're confident that Chris will become a valued leader within the organization, capable of leveraging his extensive industry relationships, including with key partners and customers, to advance SBP's growth strategy. With this appointment, SBP will be incredibly well-positioned to capture new and exciting opportunities in the fast-growing specialty building products space."

Mr. Gerhard added: "I am honored to join SBP and can't wait to get to work. The team at SBP has built the Company into one of the industry's leaders and this was the right opportunity for me at this stage of my career. I am excited to work with the team and SBP's highly respected operating brands to capture new growth and market opportunities. I am grateful to my colleagues at Trex and look forward to continuing to work with them and deepening our two companies' highly productive relationship in my new role."

About Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products is a critical link in the value chain between manufacturers and customers of specialty products. Our operating brands – U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, and Midwest Lumber – provide sales, marketing and logistic solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our brands' best-in-class operations are managed under a centralized strategy and informed by big data, serving the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.

Media Contact:

Deirdre Walsh

Abernathy MacGregor

212-371-5999 / [email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Building Products, LLC

Related Links

http://www.specialtybuildingproducts.com

