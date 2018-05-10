Specialty Chemical Company China XD Plastics Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

- Reiterating Fiscal 2018 Guidance of $1.2-$1.4 Billion in Revenue, $90-$110Million in Net Income -

HARBIN, China, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) ("China XD Plastics" or the "Company"), one of China's leading specialty chemical companies engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of polymer composite materials primarily for automotive applications, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Summary

Revenue was $310.5 million, an increase of 30.6% YoY

increase of 30.6% YoY Gross profit was $53.9 million, an increase of 54.9% YoY

increase of 54.9% YoY Gross margin of 17.4%, an increase of 280 basis points YoY

increase of 280 basis points YoY Net income was $19.1 million, an increase of 92.9% YoY

increase of 92.9% YoY EBITDA was $49.6 million , an increase of 45.9% YoY

, an increase of 45.9% YoY Total volume shipped was 106,236 metric tons, up 24.4% YoY

"We are pleased with our quarterly results, both top and bottom line growths as well as margin improvement," said Jie Han, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. "An improved macroeconomic environment has improved business conditions and we are well position to execute our strategic plan."

"We are particularly pleased to see major revenue contributions from major new growth frontiers, fostered in large part by the gradual ramp up of our Sichuan manufacturing facility, a key milestone in our corporate development. The new facility also extends our geographical reach and accelerates our market penetration beyond our established Northeast base, evidenced by our strong and consistent growth from Southwest, Central, North and South China."

"The Sichuan facility substantially expands the footprint of our auto business in China and while we expect that automotive applications will continue to be our core business, the new facility includes precision equipment which will enable us to diversify our product platform into such high-growth verticals as ships, high-speed rail, airplanes, bio-degradable materials, medical-grade materials, food packaging, electronic equipment, electrical products, alternative energy applications and power devices, which will help to propel the Company's growth."

"Our new facility in Dubai also extends our specialized high-tech products into an important new market. We are planning to complete installing 45 production lines with 12,000 metric tons of annual production capacity by the end of May 2018, and an additional 50 production lines with 13,000 metric tons of annual production capacity by the end of 2018. This will bring the total installed production capacity in our Dubai facility to 25,000 metric tons. The Dubai facility will target high-end products for the overseas market and will ultimately enable more active inroads into the markets of Europe, the Middle East, Russia and other international regions with several global top customers in automotive sector."

"China XD continues to value our deep working relationships with our customers above all, and is committed to creating value with our culture of hard work and innovation. We anticipate that the continued execution of our strategic plan supported by an increase in our production capacity, our entry into new markets, a diversified customer base and a diversification with international sales will help to generate business growth for years to come. For fiscal 2018, we are reiterating our financial guidance of between $1.2 and $1.4 billion in revenue, $90 and $110 million in net income ", Mr. Han concluded.

First Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues were $310.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $237.8 million for the same period of 2017, representing an increase of $72.7 million, or 30.6%. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase of 24.4% in sales volume, a depreciation of USD against RMB by 8% and offset by a decrease of 3% in the average RMB selling price of our products, as compared with those of last year.

PRC domestic revenues increased by $72.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period of 2017, as a result of an increase of 24.4% in sales volume, a depreciation of USD against RMB by 8%and offset by a decrease of 3% in the average RMB selling price of our products, as compared with those of last year. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, automobile sales in China increased by 2.8% for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period of 2017. An improvement in macroeconomic conditions since 2017 has improved business conditions and eased pricing pressures. Driven by accelerating growth of 7.6% in Northeast China, 184% in Central China, 124% in South China, 89% in Southwest China, 26% in North China, and 22% in East China, our domestic sales during the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased by 30.5% as compared to the same period of the prior year. As for the RMB selling price, the Company also implemented a marketing strategy of offering lower-end products with lower RMB pricing to further penetrate the new regional markets in Central China and Southwest China.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, revenues from overseas market was US$54,854 as compared to nil of that in 2017.The Company has tried to develop new customers overseas besides the existing oversea customer. The sales with this customer was suspended due to account receivable balance overdue situation. As of March 31, 2018, the customer has an outstanding balance of US$48.3 million, including US$5.8 million was 3-6 month past due, US$32.4 million was overdue for less than 3 month. The customer expected to pay off the outstanding balance by June 2018. As the account receivable balance was overdue, the Company suspended sales to the customer in 2018.

Premium products (PA66, PA6, Plastic Alloy, PLA, POM and PPO) in total accounted for 81.1% of revenues in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 81.3% for the same period of 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company continued to shift production mix from traditional lower-end products to higher-end products such as PA66, PA6, Plastic Alloy, and PLA, primarily due to (i) greater growth potential of advanced modified plastics in luxury automobile models in China, (ii) the stronger demand as a result of promotion by the Chinese government for clean energy vehicles and (iii) better quality from end consumer recognition of higher-end cars made by automotive manufacturers from Chinese and Germany joint ventures, and U.S. and Japanese joint ventures, which manufacturers tend to use more and higher-end modified plastics in quantity per vehicle in China.

Gross profit was $53.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $34.8 million in the same period of 2017, representing an increase of $19.1 million, or 54.9%. Our gross margin increased to 17.4% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 14.6% for the same quarter of 2017 primarily due to higher gross margin of higher-end products in domestic market for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to that of the prior year.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were US$ 8.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to US$7.1 million in the same period in 2017, representing an increase of 25.4%, or US$1.8 million. This increase is primarily due to the increase of US$0.9 million salary and welfare which was due to the increase in the number of management and general staff from supporting departments and the increase of US$0.9 million in professional fee.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $5.9 million for the same period of 2017, representing a decrease of $0.9 million, or 15.3%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of raw materials used by HLJ Xinda Group. As of March 31, 2018, the number of ongoing research and development projects was 326.

Operating income was $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $21.3 million for the same period of 2017, representing an increase of $17.6 million, or 82.6%.This increase is primarily due to increased gross profit, lower research and development expenses, partially offset by a higher G&A expenses and selling expenses.

Net interest expense was $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to net interest expense of $8.8 million for the same period of 2017, representing an increase of $1.8 million, or 20.5%. This increase is primarily due to (i) the increase of average short-term and long-term loan balance in amount of US$854.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to US$785.4 million for the same period in 2017, partially offset by (ii) the decrease of interest expense resulting from the average loan interest rate decreased to 4.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 4.77% of the same period in 2017 ; (iii) the increase of average deposit balance in amount of US$626.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to US$485.3 million for the same period in prior year ; (iv) the increase of interest income resulting from the average deposit interest rate increased to 1.5% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 1.2 % of the same period in 2017.

Income tax expense was $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2018, representing an effective income tax rate of 24.5%, compared to income tax expense of $3.6 million in the same period of 2017, representing an effective income tax rate of 26.4%. The effective income tax rate reduced from 26.4% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 to 24.5% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018is primarily due to the decrease of continuous operating loss occurred in oversea subsidiaries, and partially offset by the decrease of Sichuan Xinda's profit before tax ("PBT")ratio. The effective income tax rate for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 differs from the PRC statutory income tax rate of 25% primarily due to Sichuan Xinda's preferential income tax rate and R&D 50% additional deduction of the major PRC operating entities.

Net income was $19.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $9.9 million for the same period of 2017, representing an increase of $9.2 million, or 92.9%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 were $0.29, compared to $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2017. The average number of shares used in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share in the current quarter was 49.7 million compared to 49.5 million shares for basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior year period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $49.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $34.0 million for the same period of 2017, representing an increase of $15.6 million, or 45.9%. For a detailed reconciliation of EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to its nearest GAAP equivalent, please see the financial tables at the end of this release.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $564.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits, a decrease of $43.3 million or 7.1% as compared to $608.1 million as of December 31, 2017. As of the March 31, 2018, working capital was $110.1 million (current assets minus current liabilities) and the current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 1.1, as compared to the current ratio of1.0 as of December 31, 2017. Stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2018 was $761.6 million, an increase of $48.8 million or 6.8% as compared to $712.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

Accounts receivable decreased by 36.3% or US$108.6 million due to the management efforts to collect outstanding balances due from the domestic customers. Inventories increased by 32.1% as a result of more purchases of the raw materials and the Company's strategy to stock up the finished goods for the upcoming orders. Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased by 22.5% or US$32.5 million as Sichuan Xinda received the refund of prepayment from an equipment supplier in January 2018. Prepayments to equipment and construction suppliers increased by 17.9% or US$34.2 million because HLJ Xinda Group prepaid to an equipment supplier for purchase equipment for the industrial project of upgrading existing equipment for 100,000 metric tons of engineering plastics. The aggregate short-term and long-term bank loans decreased by 7.9% due to the repayments of the loans. We define the manageable debt level as the sum of aggregate short-term and long-term loans, and notes payable over total assets. We expect that we will be able to meet our needs to fund operations, capital expenditures and other commitments in the next 12 months primarily with our cash and cash equivalents, operating cash flows and bank borrowings.

Financial Guidance and Business Outlook

The Company reiterates its financial guidance for fiscal 2018 to range between $1.2 and $1.4billion in revenue. Gross margin in fiscal 2018 is expected to remain stable as compared to that of fiscal 2017. The Company project net income to range between $90and$110million. This is based on the anticipation of a steady recovery throughout the Chinese automotive supply chain and a stabilization of crude oil pricing and its impact on polymer composite materials in 2018. This forecast also assumes contributions from the Sichuan plant and the Dubai second phase project, which will be completed by the end of second quarter of 2018 and the end of 2018, respectively. It also assumes the average exchange rate of the US dollar to RMB at 6.3. This financial guidance reflects the Company's preliminary view of its business outlook for fiscal 2018 and is subject to revision based on changing market conditions at any time.

Recent Development

This year at National Plastics Exhibition 2018 ("NPE 2018") in Orlando FL, China XD is showcasing to its potential customers its comprehensive product range of petro-based, bio-based and additive manufacturing (aka 3D printing) composite materials, spanning the automotive, ships, high-speed rail, airplanes, bio-degradable materials, medical-grade materials, food packaging, electronic equipment, electrical products, alternative energy applications and power devices. NPE 2018: The Plastics Show is known as the world's leading plastics trade show and features exhibitors from over 2,000 companies to showcase cutting-edge technology through polymer materials, process and full-scale operating prototypes and machinery. Held every three years, this year's event takes place in Orlando, Florida, from May 7-11, 2018. NPE is produced by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and includes the entire global plastics supply chain, along with the full range of end-user markets.

CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,



December 31,





2018



2017





US$



US$

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



50,814,789





190,392,211

Restricted cash



170,455,598





129,699,454

Time deposits



343,505,988





288,023,017

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts



190,293,398





298,868,984

Inventories



556,919,906





421,736,682

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



111,816,277





144,326,151

Total current assets



1,423,805,956





1,473,046,499

Property, plant and equipment, net



844,425,358





835,561,739

Land use rights, net



33,025,874





31,943,652

Long-term prepayments to equipment and

construction suppliers



224,826,888





190,627,514

Other non-current assets



13,148,575





12,924,279

Total assets



2,539,232,651





2,544,103,683



















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:















Short-term loans, including current portion of long-term bank loans



674,006,093





775,396,929

Bills payable



431,472,146





252,768,510

Accounts payable



47,678,749





227,993,140

Income taxes payable



15,879,046





17,710,217

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



144,619,028





138,605,509

Total current liabilities



1,313,655,062





1,412,474,305

Long-term bank loans, excluding current portion



145,577,201





114,208,319

Deferred income



108,962,772





99,168,276

Other non-current liabilities



111,839,048





107,898,318

Total liabilities



1,680,034,083





1,733,749,218



















Redeemable Series D convertible preferred stock

(redemption amount of US$252,601,000 and

US$244,044,200 as of March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017, respectively)



97,576,465





97,576,465

Stockholders' equity:















Series B preferred stock



100





100

Common stock, US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000

shares authorized, 49,748,731 shares and

49,748,731 shares issued, 49,727,731 shares and

49,727,731 shares outstanding as of March 31,

2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively



4,975





4,975

Treasury stock, 21,000 shares at cost



(92,694)





(92,694)

Additional paid-in capital



83,242,685





83,159,893

Retained earnings



667,890,370





648,790,469

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



10,576,667





(19,084,743)

Total stockholders' equity



761,622,103





712,778,000

Commitments and contingencies



-





-

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible

preferred stock and stockholders' equity



2,539,232,651





2,544,103,683



CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





Three-Month Period Ended March 31,





2018



2017





US$



US$















Revenues



310,453,033





237,840,197

Cost of revenues



(256,585,577)





(203,068,027)

Gross profit



53,867,456





34,772,170



















Selling expenses



(1,051,009)





(518,813)

General and administrative expenses



(8,875,009)





(7,053,671)

Research and development expenses



(5,049,898)





(5,851,100)

Total operating expenses



(14,975,916)





(13,423,584)



















Operating income



38,891,540





21,348,586



















Interest income



2,312,623





1,163,259

Interest expense



(12,894,205)





(10,021,976)

Foreign currency exchange losses



(3,955,808)





(476,085)

Losses on foreign currency option contracts



(520,981)





-

Government grant



1,477,559





1,439,531

Total non-operating expense, net



(13,580,812)





(7,895,271)



















Income before income taxes



25,310,728





13,453,315



















Income tax expense



(6,210,827)





(3,552,326)



















Net income



19,099,901





9,900,989



















Earnings per common share:















Basic and diluted



0.29





0.15



















Net Income



19,099,901





9,900,989



















Other comprehensive income















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of

nil income taxes



29,661,410





3,918,303



















Comprehensive income



48,761,311





13,819,292



CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three-Month Period Ended March 31,





2018



2017





US$



US$

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities



28,429,789





(47,564,499)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of time deposits



(163,426,937)





(59,853,272)

Proceeds from maturity of time deposits



119,741,660





168,083,097

Purchase of and deposits for property, plant

and equipment



(64,469,960)





(328,428,788)

Refund of deposit from an equipment supplier



60,054,417





75,052,508

Purchases of land use rights



-





(3,036,333)

Government grantrelated to the industrial

project for 300,000 metric tons

biological composite materials



6,953,816





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(41,147,004)





(148,182,788)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from bank borrowings



251,134,403





316,586,547

Repayment of bank borrowings



(347,339,779)





(188,024,421)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(96,205,376)





128,562,126



















Effect of foreign currency exchange rate

changes on cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash



10,101,313





1,608,314

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash



(98,821,278)





(65,576,847)



















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

at beginning of period



320,091,665





271,575,847

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

at end of period



221,270,387





205,999,000



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow

information:















Interest paid, net of capitalized interest



11,062,464





8,482,216

Income taxes paid



7,064,571





5,057,042

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Accrual for purchase of property, plant and

equipment



196,911





4,147,349























The following table shows a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the condensed consolidated balance sheets to that presented in the above condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.





Three-Month Period Ended March 31,





2018



2017





US$



US$















Cash and cash equivalents



50,814,789





57,695,720

Restricted cash



170,455,598





148,303,280

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash shown in the statement of cash flows



221,270,387





205,999,000























CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY LIMITED

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

(Amounts expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended

March 31

2018 2017





Net income $19,099,901 $9,900,989 Interest expense 12,894,205 10,021,976 Provision for income taxes 6,210,827 3,552,326 Depreciation and

amortization expense 11,442,287 10,493,783 EBITDA $49,647,220 $33,969,074

