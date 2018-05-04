Specialty Chemicals Company China XD Plastics Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release for Thursday, May 10th, 2018

The first quarter 2018 earnings press release will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website (http://chinaxd.net/) that day at approximately 8:30 am (U.S. Eastern Time) /20:30 pm (China Standard Time). China XD Plastics' senior management will host a conference call at 9:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time) / 21:00 pm (China Standard Time) to discuss the results. The call is expected to last one hour.

Conference Call

The first quarter 2018 earnings conference call may be accessed by calling +1- 845-675-0437 (for callers in the U.S.), +86-4006-208-038 (for Mainland China callers) or +852- 3018-6771 (for Hong Kong callers) and entering passcode 2985596.

A recording of the conference call will be available through May 17th, 2018 by calling +1-855-452-5696 (for callers in the U.S.) and entering passcode 2985596.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://chinaxd.net/.

About China XD Plastics Company Limited

China XD Plastics Company Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and sells polymer composites materials, primarily for automotive applications. The Company's products are used in the exterior and interior trim and in the functional components of 30 automobile brands manufactured in China, including without limitation, AUDI, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Toyota, Buick, Chevrolet, Mazda, Volvo, Ford, Citroen, Jinbei, VW Passat, Golf, Jetta, etc.. The Company's wholly-owned research center is dedicated to the research and development of polymer composites materials and benefits from its cooperation with well-known scientists from prestigious universities in China. As of March 31, 2018, 456 of the Company's products have been certified for use by one or more of the automobile manufacturers in China. For more information, please visit the Company's English website at http://www.chinaxd.net, and the Chinese website at http://www.xdholding.com.

