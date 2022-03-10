Specialty Chemicals Market Size to Grow by USD 155.04 Bn| 62% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from Specialty Chemicals Market study

The Specialty Chemicals Market to increase by USD 155.04 billion at 3.41% CAGR from 2020 to 2025

at 3.41% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 2.35% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

62% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

The agrochemicals segment accounted for maximum growth in the market.

Dominant vendors include Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., and others.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the global performance chemicals market.

Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Solvay SA among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The vendors in the market compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution network. While some companies are more specialized than others with respect to particular commodities, others have larger financial resources.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-User:

Agrochemicals:



During the projected period, the agrochemicals category will gain considerable market share in specialty chemicals. The agrochemicals segment is growing due to the rise of modern-day cultivation such as floriculture and horticulture, rising literacy among farmers, and rising knowledge regarding the usage of pesticides and fertilizers in major agriculture-focused countries.



Lubricant and Oilfield chemicals



Adhesives and Sealants



Industrial and Institutional Cleaners



Others

Specialty Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for specialty chemicals from the agrochemical industry is one of the major factors driving the Specialty Chemicals Market.

The agriculture business is being impacted by the expanding global population and shrinking arable land. As a result of the scarcity of arable land, more emphasis is being placed on increasing food yields to support the world's fast-growing population. Crop yields must be increased due to a lack of adequate food storage infrastructure and inefficient distribution of food grains. Specialty chemical businesses are developing new yield-enhancing agrochemicals to suit this need. The need for these agrochemicals is increasing, propelling the worldwide specialty chemicals industry forward.

"Although the increasing demand for specialty chemicals from the agrochemical industry will further boost the market growth, the stringent regulations and policies might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

Specialty Chemicals Market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the Specialty Chemicals Market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Specialty Chemicals Market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Specialty Chemicals Market?

Specialty Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 155.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lubricant and oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial and institutional cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albemarle Corp.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Solvay SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

