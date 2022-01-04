Specialty Chemicals Market size worth $ 894.14 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.17% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Specialty Chemicals Market" By End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Construction, Paints and Dyes, Oil & Gas, Rubber Chemicals, Surfactants, Personal Care, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Specialty Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 588.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 894.14 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market Overview

The Specialty Chemicals Market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to rising demand from end-use industries such as agriculture, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics among others. Agrochemicals are anticipated to register high growth owing to their increased demand across the glow especially in agriculturally driven countries such as India which is one of the major agrochemical producers after the U.S., and China. Globally, herbicides constitute the largest part of the Specialty Chemicals Market, accounting for ~ 45% of the total consumption.

This segment is largely driven by the significant focus on the production of high-value crops in global markets Glyphosate is the largest selling herbicide in the world and is a part of a key emerging trend. The most popular brand of Glyphosate in the world is Roundup from Monsanto. Other major manufacturers of Glyphosate are Syngenta, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Nufarm, and Wynca group.

Apart from agrochemicals, specialty chemicals are also being used in the pharmaceutical industry. Specialty chemical firms are actively looking at the pharmaceutical sector as their next growth opportunity. They are seeing a surge in demand for intermediates or raw materials used for producing active pharmaceutical ingredients, following the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has also augmented demand for sanitizing and disinfecting products, thereby propelling the consumption of specialty chemicals such as Alcohol ethoxylates and Sulfosuccinates among others. However, high R&D expense, as well as capital investment, is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Solvay AG, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Nouryon, BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, LANXESS AG, Croda International Plc, Huntsman International LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Albemarle Corporation among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Specialty Chemicals Market On the basis of End-User, and Geography.

Specialty Chemicals Market, By End-User

Pharmaceuticals





Agrochemicals





Water Treatment





Construction





Paints and Dyes





Oil & Gas





Rubber Chemicals





Surfactants





Personal Care



Others

Specialty Chemicals Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

