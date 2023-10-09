Specialty Chemicals Market to grow by USD 357.76 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Albemarle Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Oct, 2023, 22:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 357.76 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the specialty chemicals market, including  Albemarle Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Danimer Scientific Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PPG Industries Inc., Prince International Corp., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd., and Solvay SA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2027

Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Albemarle Corp. - The company offers a wide range of specialty chemicals such as Bromine Specialties, Catalysts and Lithium.

  • This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

  • The Agrochemicals segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Agrochemicals are used to improve the quality and yield of crops. They are mainly classified into fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers are further segmented into nitrogenous, potassic, phosphatic, and others, whereas the different segments of pesticides include insecticides, herbicides, bio-pesticides, and others.

Geography 

  • By Geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 60% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia. China, Japan, South Korea, and India majorly contribute to the regional market growth. The growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for agrochemicals, plastic additives, food additives, and adhesives and sealants in the region.
  • Other regions include North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty chemicals market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the specialty chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the specialty chemicals market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of specialty chemicals market companies

Related Reports:

The mining chemicals market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,949.93 million. This mining chemicals market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (explosives and drilling, mineral processing, water treatment, and others), product (iron, phosphate, copper, gold ore, and zinc and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing mineral demand is driving growth in the mining chemicals market. 

The Textile Chemicals Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,153.79 million. This textile chemicals market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (apparel, home textile, and technical textile), Product (coating and sizing chemicals, colorants and auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, and desizing agents), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing use of technical textiles in the industrial manufacturing sector is a key factor boosting market growth. 

Specialty Chemicals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 357.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.11

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Albemarle Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Danimer Scientific Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PPG Industries Inc., Prince International Corp., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd., and Solvay SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Industrial Boiler Market to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2022-2027 | Rising popularity of hybrid boilers to drive the growth - Technavio

Industrial Boiler Market to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2022-2027 | Rising popularity of hybrid boilers to drive the growth - Technavio

The industrial boiler market size is expected to grow by USD 2.95 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
UK - High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market to grow by USD 363.9 million during 2022-2027 | Increasing demand for power to drive the growth - Technavio

UK - High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market to grow by USD 363.9 million during 2022-2027 | Increasing demand for power to drive the growth - Technavio

The UK - high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems market size is expected to grow by USD 363.9 million between 2022 and 2027. However, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.