Specialty Chemicals Market to grow by USD 357.76 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Albemarle Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 357.76 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the specialty chemicals market, including Albemarle Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Danimer Scientific Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PPG Industries Inc., Prince International Corp., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd., and Solvay SA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Albemarle Corp. - The company offers a wide range of specialty chemicals such as Bromine Specialties, Catalysts and Lithium.

Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The Agrochemicals segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Agrochemicals are used to improve the quality and yield of crops. They are mainly classified into fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers are further segmented into nitrogenous, potassic, phosphatic, and others, whereas the different segments of pesticides include insecticides, herbicides, bio-pesticides, and others.

Geography

By Geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 60% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan , India , Vietnam , South Korea , Malaysia , and Australia . China , Japan , South Korea , and India majorly contribute to the regional market growth. The growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for agrochemicals, plastic additives, food additives, and adhesives and sealants in the region.

is estimated to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China, , , , , , and . , , , and majorly contribute to the regional market growth. The growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for agrochemicals, plastic additives, food additives, and adhesives and sealants in the region. Other regions include North America, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty chemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the specialty chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the specialty chemicals market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of specialty chemicals market companies

Specialty Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 357.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albemarle Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Danimer Scientific Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PPG Industries Inc., Prince International Corp., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

