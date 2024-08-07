Specialty Chemicals Market to Soar to $1.7 Trillion by 2029, Revolutionizing Multiple Industries

"BCC Research Study Projects 4.9% CAGR, with Market Growth from $1.3 Trillion in 2023 to $1.7 Trillion by 2029, Driven by Integration Across Multiple Vertical Applications"

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for "Specialty Chemicals Integrated Across Multiple Vertical Applications: Global Markets" is estimated to increase from $1.3 trillion in 2023 to reach $1.7 trillion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 through 2029."

The report explores the global specialty chemicals market by product type, end-use industries, and regions. Product categories include coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE); food and feed additives; plastic additives; electronic chemicals; water treatment chemicals; construction chemicals; oil field chemicals; textile chemicals; mining chemicals; and specialty paper, pulp, and printing chemicals. End-use industries are segmented into energy, construction materials, industrial manufacturing, automotive and transportation, household and personal care, and others. The geographical analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, the Middle East and Africa. Revenue estimates are based on manufacturers' total revenues, presented in constant U.S. dollars.

The relevance of this report is underscored by the evolving regulatory framework and increasing demand across various industries. Governments and associations in the energy sector are imposing stringent regulations that drive the use of specialty chemicals essential in applications such as water treatment, oilfield operations, and corrosion inhibition. These chemicals help minimize production costs and enhance profit margins for energy producers. Similarly, the automotive and transportation industry is in a transitional phase, with rising R&D activities and supportive government policies boosting the consumption of specialty chemicals in products like adhesives, coatings, lubricants, and electric batteries. Additionally, the growing global population and rising incomes among middle-class families are fueling demand for food additives, construction chemicals, personal care, and household products, further increasing the consumption of specialty chemicals. These trends highlight the critical role of specialty chemicals in meeting regulatory requirements and supporting industrial growth.

Please click here for more details on " The global market for specialty chemicals Report."

The following factors drive the global market for specialty chemicals:

Increasing Energy Consumption: Global energy demand is rising due to population growth, urbanization, and industrialization. Specialty chemicals are essential in energy production, distribution, and storage. Catalysts enhance refining efficiency and reduce emissions, while lubricants and additives improve machinery performance. Battery materials, like those in lithium-ion batteries, are crucial for energy storage. Fuel additives improve fuel quality and emissions control. As we shift towards cleaner energy, specialty chemicals remain vital in optimizing energy systems.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs): The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is transforming the automotive industry. Specialty chemicals are key to EV manufacturing and performance. Lithium-ion batteries rely on chemicals like cathode materials and electrolytes. Thermal management materials ensure battery safety and efficiency. Adhesives and sealants are used in EV assembly, while coatings and polymers enhance durability and aesthetics. The growing demand for EVs underscores the importance of specialty chemicals in advancing sustainable mobility.

Request a sample copy of the global market for specialty chemicals reports.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $1.3 Trillion Market Size Forecast $1.7 Trillion Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Product Type, End Use Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands, U.K., Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kenya, and Egypt Key Market Drivers Increasing Energy Consumption

Growing Demand for EVs

Key Interesting Facts About the global market for specialty chemicals:

Market Focus Shift: Small and medium companies are increasingly targeting high-growth sectors like personal care and automotive specialty chemicals.

Demand Drivers: Growing consumption of specialty chemicals in lithium-ion batteries, carbon fiber composites, protective coatings, and charging infrastructure is boosting market entry.

Global Expansion: Key players in the specialty chemicals market are expanding production capacities, particularly in Asian countries, to strengthen their market presence.

Strategic Moves: Covestro AG, for example, established a production plant in Thailand for Naphthylen-Diisocyanate (NDI), enhancing its capabilities in Asia.

Consumer Trends: Changing consumer preferences towards fermented and processed foods are driving demand for specialty chemicals in the food industry.

Functional Benefits: Specialty chemicals are crucial for maintaining fermentation stability and enhancing the flavor, texture, and nutritional value of processed food products.

The global market for specialty chemicals report includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

• In terms of value, the global specialty chemicals market is projected to grow from $1.3 trillion in 2023 to $1.7 trillion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

• The key factors driving the growth of the specialty chemicals market include:

o Increasing consumption of energy

o Growing demand for electronic vehicles



What segments are covered in the market?

• The specialty chemicals market is segmented based on product type, end-use, and region. By product type, it is segmented into eleven major segments: CASE (coating, adhesive, sealants , and elastomers ), food and feed additives, plastic additives, electronic chemicals, water treatment chemicals, construction chemicals, oil field chemicals, textile chemicals, mining chemicals, specialty paper and pulp and printing chemicals, and others; by energy, construction materials, industrial manufacturing, automotive & transportation, household & personal care, and others.



By end-use, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

• The energy segment will dominate by the end of 2029.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?

• Asia-Pacific holds the highest share of the market. The growing demand for electric vehicles and the rise in energy consumption in Asia-Pacific countries further drive the global specialty chemicals market. The growing demand from end-use industries and lenient rules on specialty chemicals production further create a massive demand for specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ARKEMA

BASF SE

CHINA PETROCHEMICAL CORP.

PETROCHEMICAL CORP. COVESTRO AG

DOW

DUPONT

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

& CO. KGAA HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

INEOS

LG CHEM

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORP.

SABIC

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

Browse More Related Reports

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: This report comprehensively analyzes the global crop protection chemical market from 2023 to 2028. It covers key categories such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others, segmented by form (liquid, dry/solid), source (synthetic, natural/bio-based), application technique (foliage spray, granular application, seed treatment), and crop type (cereal and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseed, and pulses). The report also explores the market strategies of key companies, ESG developments, patents, and market-driving forces.

Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets: This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the specialty water treatment chemicals market, segmented by function (e.g., corrosion inhibitors, coagulants, biocides), application (process and treatment), treatment type (industrial, municipal, sewage, seawater), end user (power generation, oil and gas, pulp and paper, metal processing, chemical processing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). It offers insights into market dynamics, growth opportunities, and the competitive landscape across these segments.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts aim to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC