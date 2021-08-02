Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

The report on the specialty coffee shops market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of coffee.

Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by type (Independent coffee shops and Chain coffee shops) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The new promotional strategies by vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the specialty coffee shops market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The specialty coffee shops market covers the following areas:

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Sizing

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Forecast

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Costa Ltd.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

McDonald's Corp.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

and Whitbread Plc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Costa Ltd.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

McDonald's Corp.

MTY Food Group, Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

Whitbread Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

