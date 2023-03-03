Specialty coffee shops market size to grow by USD 39.17 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by increasing consumption of coffee - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global specialty coffee shops market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing consumption of coffee, the growing number of specialty coffee shops globally, and the rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, the UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Beanery, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd., Grupo Herdez SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., La Colombe Torrefaction Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc., and Starbucks Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the independent coffee shops segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of gourmet coffee shops among the urban population is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global specialty coffee shops market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market.

North America will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the hectic lifestyle of the working population and students and the rise in online food ordering are driving the growth of the specialty coffee shops market in North America .

Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for coffee. The global demand for coffee has been continuously increasing in recent years. Coffee is the second most traded commodity in the world, after oil. There is an increase in the demand for instant coffee among consumers worldwide. According to estimates, an average consumer in the US consumes 363 cups of coffee per year. In the UK, an average consumer consumes around 250 cups of coffee every year. The consumption of coffee is also increasing in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. As a result, the growth of the global specialty coffee shop market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing popularity of coffee among Millennials is the key trend in the market. The Millennial population tends to spend more on premium beverage products. This population group is also keen on experimenting with new drink types, brands, and flavors. To cater to the preferences of the Millennial population, vendors are introducing a wide range of beverage products. In addition, the rising disposable incomes in Asian, Eastern European, and Latin American economies and the growing coffee shop culture are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The fluctuating prices of coffee beans will challenge the growth of the market. Factors such as the disparity in demand and supply of coffee beans, decreased production of coffee beans, unfavorable weather conditions, and rising labor costs are leading to fluctuations in coffee bean prices. Besides, the increasing competition in the market is forcing many vendors to operate on low-profit margins. These factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this specialty coffee shops market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the specialty coffee shops market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the specialty coffee shops market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the specialty coffee shops market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty coffee shops market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global specialty coffee shops market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global specialty coffee shops market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Independent coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Independent coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Chain coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Chain coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Coffee Beanery

Exhibit 117: Coffee Beanery - Overview



Exhibit 118: Coffee Beanery - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Coffee Beanery - Key offerings

12.7 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Costa Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Costa Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Costa Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Costa Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Ediya Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 135: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

Exhibit 138: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 141: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 MTY Food Group Inc

Exhibit 146: MTY Food Group Inc - Overview



Exhibit 147: MTY Food Group Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 148: MTY Food Group Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: MTY Food Group Inc - Segment focus

12.16 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 150: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Starbucks Co.

Exhibit 155: Starbucks Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Starbucks Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Starbucks Co. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Starbucks Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Starbucks Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

