Specialty Coffee Shops Market size to grow by USD 39.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 32% of the market growth - Technavio

May 08, 2023, 15:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty coffee shops market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The demand in the region for specialty coffee shops can be attributed to its special offering, that is the ability to customize coffee or other beverages according to customer preferences. Vendors also offer food bowls that allow customers to choose to eat one meal with one food ingredient at a time or combine all the ingredients together. The busy lifestyles of working people and students are also contributing to the growth of the market in the region. The limited time to prepare food and drinks at home leads people to opt for specialty cafes for their daily coffee and breakfast. Hence, such factors drive the regional growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report
Specialty Coffee Shops Market - Vendor Landscape
The specialty coffee shops market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now
Company profiles
The distribution transformers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Beanery, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd., Grupo Herdez SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., La Colombe Torrefaction Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc., and Starbucks Co.
Specialty Coffee Shops Market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers & Challenges-
The increasing consumption of coffee is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market. The growing demand for specialty coffees has led to growth opportunities for the vendors in the market. As a result, suppliers are focusing on diversifying products, introducing new flavors, and expanding brands to increase sales. Coffee consumption in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil is also increasing at a remarkable rate. Therefore, increasing global coffee consumption is expected to drive demand for specialty coffees during the forecast period.
The fluctuating prices of coffee beans are a major challenge hindering the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market. Various factors, such as the gap between supply and demand for coffee, reduced production of green coffee, unfavorable weather conditions, and high labor costs, lead to fluctuations in the price of green coffee. The gap between supply and demand for coffee beans is getting bigger and bigger, increasing input material prices not only increases costs but also reduces profit margins of producers. Increasing market competition among suppliers leads to low-profit margins despite rising raw material costs. This factor, coupled with the need to remain competitive in the market, is leading manufacturers to experiment with low-cost alternatives such as low-quality coffee beans and instant coffee powder. In addition, raw material suppliers can price their products at competitive and differentiated rates. Therefore, volatile coffee beans prices are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Trends-
The increasing popularity of coffee among Millennials is an emerging trend in the global specialty coffee shops market. Millennials tend to spend more on premium beverage brands than the rest of the population. They also want to experiment with new drinks, new brands, and new flavors. Therefore, manufacturers are trying to understand the tastes and preferences of Millennials and are targeting many offers for this generation. Millennials also tend to be more social, especially in cafes. This has led to an increase in the number of coffee shops, which has further strengthened the market. Furthermore, specialty cafes offer a variety of means to attract customers. For example, specialty cafes offer Wi-Fi and air conditioning, which can help increase sales. These factors are expected to increase the popularity of coffee as well as specialty coffee globally during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Specialty Coffee Shops Market - Market Segmentation
This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the independent coffee shops segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. An independent coffee shop is a coffee shop operating in fewer than five locations. The global independent specialty coffee shop segment is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Growth in the segment is expected to be driven primarily by growth in the number of gourmet cafes globally. The growing popularity of gourmet and specialty cafes among urban populations leads to the expansion of the supplier's business to serve the needs of people in developed countries. Independent cafes are struggling to compete with large multinational brands that are aggressively expanding. As a result, the independent coffee shops segment is expected to experience a rapid growth rate in the market during the forecast period.
To know more about the impact of segments on market growth, download a sample report!
Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The roast and ground coffee market size is expected to increase by USD 27.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (coffee pods and coffee beans/ robusta coffee/ espresso-based beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising popularity of coffee among millennials is notably driving the roast and ground coffee market growth.
The home coffee grinding machines market size is expected to increase by USD 184.81 million. from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers home coffee grinding machines market segmentation by application (automatic and others), product (electric burr grinder, electric blade grinder, and manual grinder), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Product development and innovation are notably driving the home coffee grinding machines market growth.
|
Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 39.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Beanery, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd., Grupo Herdez SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., La Colombe Torrefaction Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc., and Starbucks Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer-discretionary Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global specialty coffee shops market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global specialty coffee shops market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Independent coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Independent coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Chain coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Chain coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Caffe Nero Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Coffee Beanery
- Exhibit 117: Coffee Beanery - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Coffee Beanery - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Coffee Beanery - Key offerings
- 12.7 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Costa Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Costa Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Costa Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Costa Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Ediya Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Inspire Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Keurig Green Mountain Inc.
- Exhibit 138: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 McDonald Corp.
- Exhibit 141: McDonald Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: McDonald Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: McDonald Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 MTY Food Group Inc
- Exhibit 146: MTY Food Group Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 147: MTY Food Group Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: MTY Food Group Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: MTY Food Group Inc - Segment focus
- 12.16 Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Exhibit 150: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Starbucks Co.
- Exhibit 155: Starbucks Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Starbucks Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Starbucks Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Starbucks Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Starbucks Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 165: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article