Specialty Coffee Shops Market Size to Grow by USD 64.82 Billion | By Type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops) and Geography | Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Among Others are Some of the Leading Companies

The Speciality Coffee Shops Market value is set to grow by USD 64.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13.62% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the independent coffee shops segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Also, the market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period with increasing consumption of coffee driving the growth.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:

The specialty coffee shops market share growth by the independent coffee shops segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is expected to result primarily from a growth in the number of gourmet coffee shops globally. The growing popularity of gourmet coffee shops among the urban population is resulting in the vendors expanding their business to cater to the population in developed countries.

Regional Analysis & Forecasts:

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for specialty coffee shops in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions.

Customization is a key element that numerous customers in North America, especially millennials, look for. Specialty coffee shops offer the option to customize coffee or other beverages as per customers' preferences. This will facilitate the specialty coffee shops market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the specialty coffee shops market is the increasing consumption of coffee. Coffee is the second-most traded commodity in the world after oil, and the demand for coffee has been increasing at a significant rate in recent years. The cultivation of coffee is limited to 45 countries globally, with countries such as Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Colombia being the leading producers of coffee. The growing popularity and the easy availability of coffee are expected to increase its demand. For instance, the demand for coffee pods has been increasing at a significant rate in the US owing to its easy brewing and the convenience it offers to brew coffee at home. This has resulted in an increased preference of consumers for coffee. The increasing demand for coffee has resulted in an increased growth opportunity for the vendors in the market. This is also leading to the vendors focusing on product diversification, the introduction of new flavors, and brand extensions to increase earnings. The consumption of coffee in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil has also been increasing at a significant rate. As a result, the increasing consumption of coffee worldwide is expected to drive the demand for specialty coffee shops during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The fluctuating prices of coffee beans will be a major challenge for the specialty coffee shops market vendors. Various factors such as disparity in demand and supply of coffee beans, decreased production of coffee beans, unfavorable weather conditions, and rising labor costs are leading to volatility in coffee prices. The increase in the price of raw materials not only increases the cost but also reduces manufacturers' profit margins. Furthermore, increasing competition in the market between the vendors is resulting in them operating on low-profit margins despite the increasing costs of raw materials. This factor, along with the need to remain competitive in the market, influences manufacturers to experiment with low-cost substitutes such a low-grade coffee beans and instant coffee powder. The fluctuating prices of coffee beans are expected to limit the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market.

Some Companies Mentioned

The specialty coffee shops market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.



Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.



Caffe Nero Group Ltd.



Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.



Costa Ltd.



Inspire Brands Inc.



McDonald Corp.



MTY Food Group Inc.



Restaurant Brands International Inc.



Starbucks Coffee Company

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.62% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 64.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., and Starbucks Coffee Company Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

