Specialty Coffee Shops Market Size to Grow by USD 64.82 Billion | By Type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops) and Geography | Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Among Others are Some of the Leading Companies

Mar 02, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Coffee Shops Market by Type (Independent coffee shops and Chain coffee shops) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The Speciality Coffee Shops Market value is set to grow by USD 64.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13.62% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the independent coffee shops segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Also, the market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period with increasing consumption of coffee driving the growth.
Download our FREE Sample Report to get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:
The specialty coffee shops market share growth by the independent coffee shops segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is expected to result primarily from a growth in the number of gourmet coffee shops globally. The growing popularity of gourmet coffee shops among the urban population is resulting in the vendors expanding their business to cater to the population in developed countries.
Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
Regional Analysis & Forecasts:
41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for specialty coffee shops in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions.
Customization is a key element that numerous customers in North America, especially millennials, look for. Specialty coffee shops offer the option to customize coffee or other beverages as per customers' preferences. This will facilitate the specialty coffee shops market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the specialty coffee shops market is the increasing consumption of coffee. Coffee is the second-most traded commodity in the world after oil, and the demand for coffee has been increasing at a significant rate in recent years. The cultivation of coffee is limited to 45 countries globally, with countries such as Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Colombia being the leading producers of coffee. The growing popularity and the easy availability of coffee are expected to increase its demand. For instance, the demand for coffee pods has been increasing at a significant rate in the US owing to its easy brewing and the convenience it offers to brew coffee at home. This has resulted in an increased preference of consumers for coffee. The increasing demand for coffee has resulted in an increased growth opportunity for the vendors in the market. This is also leading to the vendors focusing on product diversification, the introduction of new flavors, and brand extensions to increase earnings. The consumption of coffee in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil has also been increasing at a significant rate. As a result, the increasing consumption of coffee worldwide is expected to drive the demand for specialty coffee shops during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges
The fluctuating prices of coffee beans will be a major challenge for the specialty coffee shops market vendors. Various factors such as disparity in demand and supply of coffee beans, decreased production of coffee beans, unfavorable weather conditions, and rising labor costs are leading to volatility in coffee prices. The increase in the price of raw materials not only increases the cost but also reduces manufacturers' profit margins. Furthermore, increasing competition in the market between the vendors is resulting in them operating on low-profit margins despite the increasing costs of raw materials. This factor, along with the need to remain competitive in the market, influences manufacturers to experiment with low-cost substitutes such a low-grade coffee beans and instant coffee powder. The fluctuating prices of coffee beans are expected to limit the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market.
Download our FREE Sample Report right now! to learn about additional key drivers and challenges available with Technavio
Some Companies Mentioned
The specialty coffee shops market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.
- Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
- Caffe Nero Group Ltd.
- Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
- Costa Ltd.
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- McDonald Corp.
- MTY Food Group Inc.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Starbucks Coffee Company
Download FREE Sample Report to gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Related Reports:
Cafe Market in Australia by Product and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cafe market share in Australia is expected to increase by USD 422.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The quick service restaurants market has the potential to grow by USD 119.20 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
|
Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.62%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 64.82 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., and Starbucks Coffee Company
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Restaurant market
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Type
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Independent coffee shops
- Chain coffee shops
The segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The Independent coffee shops segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Chain coffee shops.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by type
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
5.3 Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Independent coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Chain coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12.84% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market. North America would be the third-fastest growing region within the overall market and would grow from $32 billion in 2020 to $58.55 billion in 2025. North America would contribute 40.96% of the incremental growth in the overall market between 2020 and 2025.
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing consumption of coffee
8.1.2 Growing number of specialty coffee shops globally
8.1.3 Rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Fluctuating prices of coffee beans
8.2.2 Impact of weather on coffee production
8.2.3 Growing popularity of RTD beverages
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing popularity of coffee among millennials
8.3.2 Growing demand for premium and specialty coffee
8.3.3 Promotion strategies by vendors to increase coffee consumption
9. Vendor Landscape
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 43: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 45: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
Exhibit 46: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 47: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 48: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Caffe Nero Group Ltd.
Exhibit 49: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 51: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
Exhibit 52: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 54: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus
10.7 Costa Ltd
Exhibit 56: Costa Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Costa Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Costa Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Inspire Brands Inc.
Exhibit 59: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 McDonald Corp
Exhibit 62: McDonald Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 63: McDonald Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 64: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings
10.10 MTY Food Group Inc.
Exhibit 65: MTY Food Group Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 66: MTY Food Group Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: MTY Food Group Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: MTY Food Group Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Exhibit 69: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 Starbucks Coffee Company
Exhibit 73: Starbucks Coffee Company - Overview
Exhibit 74: Starbucks Coffee Company - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Starbucks Coffee Company - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Starbucks Coffee Company - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 80: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article