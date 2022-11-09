Specialty Coffee Shops Market Size to Grow by USD 68.59 Bn, Caffe Nero Group Ltd. and Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty coffee shops market size is expected to grow by USD 68.59 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth will be driven by factors such as the increasing consumption of coffee. In addition, the growing demand for premium and specialty coffee is anticipated to boost the growth of the specialty coffee shops market. Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Download FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2023-2027

Major Specialty Coffee Shops Companies and their Offerings

Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - The company offers specialty coffee shops to gain a big share of the ever-growing coffee consumption market.

Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - The company offers specialty coffee shops to offer coffee, roastery, and food.

Coffee Beanery - The company offers specialty coffee shops for flavored coffee.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers specialty coffee shops such as e-shops, local retailers, and mobile shops.

Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - The company offers specialty coffee shops to serve freshly ground and freshly brewed coffee using fresh roasted beans.

Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc.

Costa Ltd.

Ediya Co. Ltd.

Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV

Inspire Brands Inc.

Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

La Colombe Torrefaction Inc.

Luckin Coffee Inc.

McDonald Corp.

MTY Food Group Inc

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc.

Starbucks Co.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2022-2027)

Independent coffee shops - size and forecast 2022-2027

Chain coffee shops - size and forecast 2022-2027

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2022-2027)

Offline - size and forecast 2022-2027

Online - size and forecast 2022-2027

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2022-2027)

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 APAC - size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2022-2027

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The independent coffee shops segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising popularity of gourmet coffee shops among the urban population is encouraging vendors to expand their businesses. The growth momentum of the independent coffee shops segment is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

The increasing consumption of coffee is driving the specialty coffee shops market growth. The rising demand for coffee has increased growth opportunities for vendors. The vendors are focusing on the introduction of new flavors, product diversification, and brand extensions. Every year, an average consumer in the US consumes an estimated 363 cups of coffee, while an average consumer in the UK consumes approximately 250 cups. The consumption of coffee in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil has also increased significantly. Hence, the increasing consumption of coffee across the world is expected to fuel the demand for specialty coffee shops during the forecast period.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 68.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Global Orange Development LLC, BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Dutch Mafia LLC, Ediya Co. Ltd., Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd., Grupo Herdez SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Redroaster Coffee Co., Starbucks Coffee Co., International Coffee & Tea LLC, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

