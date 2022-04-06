Specialty Coffee Shops Market Size to Grow by USD 68.59 Bn| Increasing Consumption of Coffee to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Specialty Coffee Shops Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

Global Orange Development LLC

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc.

Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Costa Ltd.

Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.

Dutch Mafia LLC

Ediya Co. Ltd.

Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV

Inspire Brands Inc.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Redroaster Coffee Co.

Starbucks Coffee Co.

International Coffee and Tea LLC

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for specialty coffee shops are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in Europe and South America.

Over the projected period, the hectic lifestyles of the working population and students would aid the expansion of the specialty coffee shops market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Specialty Coffee Shops Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis

of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The independent coffee shops sector will gain considerable market share in specialty coffee shops. Gourmet coffee shops are becoming increasingly popular among urban residents, prompting vendors to extend their operations to serve the population of industrialized countries. Independent coffee businesses are finding it tough to compete with aggressively growing global brands. During the projected period, the strong threat of chain coffee shops is expected to considerably limit the segment's expansion. As a result, the independent coffee shops sector of the global specialty coffee shops market is likely to increase at a faster rate during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market

segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the expansion of specialized coffee businesses is rising coffee consumption. The increased demand for coffee has resulted in more opportunities for market merchants to expand. In order to improve profits, suppliers are focusing on product diversification, the introduction of new tastes, and brand extensions. Coffee consumption in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil has also been rising at a rapid pace. As a result, demand for specialty coffee shops is likely to rise during the predicted period as global coffee consumption rises.

However, fluctuating prices of coffee beans is one of the factors hindering the specialty coffee shops' market growth.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the

Specialty Coffee Shops Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our

Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Dining out Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Take out Fried Chicken Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 68.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Global Orange Development LLC, BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Dutch Mafia LLC, Ediya Co. Ltd., Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd., Grupo Herdez SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Redroaster Coffee Co., Starbucks Coffee Co., International Coffee and Tea LLC, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Independent coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Independent coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chain coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chain coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Costa Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Costa Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Costa Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Costa Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 105: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 108: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: McDonald Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 MTY Food Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: MTY Food Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: MTY Food Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: MTY Food Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: MTY Food Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 116: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Starbucks Coffee Co.

Exhibit 121: Starbucks Coffee Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Starbucks Coffee Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Starbucks Coffee Co. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Starbucks Coffee Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Starbucks Coffee Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio