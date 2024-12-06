Specialty Coffee Shops Market to grow by USD 57.41 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising coffee consumption, Report on AI's impact on market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global specialty coffee shops market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.41 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of coffee is driving market growth, with a trend towards emphasis on sustainability. However, fluctuating prices of coffee beans poses a challenge. Key market players include Barista Coffee, Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd, Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Costa Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Nestle SA, Peets Coffee Inc., Starbucks Corp., Coffee Beanery, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., EDIYA COFEE CO., Grupo Herdez, La Colombe Coffee Roasters., PILOT COFFEE ROASTERS, and Blue Tokai Coffee.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2024-2028

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 57.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Barista Coffee, Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd, Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Costa Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Nestle SA, Peets Coffee Inc., Starbucks Corp., Coffee Beanery, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., EDIYA COFEE CO., Grupo Herdez, La Colombe Coffee Roasters., PILOT COFFEE ROASTERS, and Blue Tokai Coffee

Market Driver

The global specialty coffee shops market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer focus on sustainability. Specialty coffee shops prioritize ethical sourcing of coffee beans, promoting fair trade and ensuring fair wages and good working conditions for farmers. They also adopt eco-friendly practices, such as using energy-efficient equipment, eco-friendly packaging, and waste reduction initiatives. Additionally, they foster community engagement and support local economies through partnerships with social enterprises and coffee education programs. This commitment to sustainability is attracting and retaining customers, making specialty coffee shops a key player in the coffee industry. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers become more conscious of environmental and social issues.

Specialty coffee shops are leading the way in the coffee industry with trends like Espresso Culture and Latte Artistry. Independent cafes and local roasters are focusing on Barista Expertise and Specialty Blends, using Sustainable Sourcing and Fair Trade Practices for their beans. Direct Trade Relationships, Organic Offerings, and Micro-roasteries add to the appeal. Menus feature Specialty Drinks and innovative Brewing Methods, while Coffee Knowledge and Flavor Profiles are highlighted through Tasting Experiences. Community Engagement, Atmosphere Design, and Menu Diversity create unique experiences. Specialty Coffee Events, Subscription Services, Workshops, and Education continue to grow the sector. Premium Coffee Market players include Coffee Roasters, Specialty Coffee Brands, and Coffee Shop Chains. Consumers' Coffee Consumption Habits and Culture are shifting towards Third-wave Movement offerings like Single-origin Beans and Artisanal Roasting. Beverage Innovation and Craft Brewing keep the market exciting.

Market Challenges

The specialty coffee shops market is confronted with significant challenges due to the instability of coffee bean prices. Factors such as inconsistent supply and demand, decreased production, adverse weather conditions, and escalating labor costs contribute to the volatility in coffee prices. This upward trend in the cost of raw materials not only increases the price of coffee but also diminishes manufacturers' profit margins. Moreover, the intensifying competition among vendors forces them to operate on minimal profit margins, compelling them to consider low-cost alternatives like inferior coffee beans or instant coffee powder. Coffee shops are affected by these price fluctuations in various ways. An increase in coffee prices compels coffee shops to pay more for sourcing beans, potentially compressing their profit margins. This could result in higher prices for consumers or the necessity to find alternative, less expensive suppliers. Conversely, a decrease in coffee prices offers coffee shops the chance to expand their profit margins or provide promotions to draw in more customers. However, unanticipated price fluctuations create planning and budgeting uncertainties for coffee shops, making it difficult for them to effectively manage expenses. To mitigate the impact of fluctuating coffee prices, coffee shops must closely observe coffee market tendencies, adjust their pricing strategies, and maintain adaptability in sourcing. Consequently, the volatile coffee bean prices are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market throughout the forecast period.

Specialty coffee shops face unique challenges in today's market. The espresso culture and latte artistry require barista expertise and roasting mastery. Cold brew techniques add to the menu diversity. Independent cafes and local roasters compete with coffee shop chains and premium coffee brands. Sustainable sourcing, fair trade practices, and direct trade relationships are essential for ethical and organic offerings. Sustainable and ethical practices, including sustainable brewing methods and coffee education, are crucial for engaging customers. Atmosphere design and community engagement contribute to the coffee culture and tasting experiences. Specialty drinks, brewing methods, and flavor profiles differentiate these shops from mass-market competitors. Menu diversity, specialty coffee events, coffee subscription services, and coffee workshops help build a loyal customer base. Specialty coffee roasting, sustainable practices, and beverage innovation are key drivers in the artisan coffee market. Third-wave movement, single-origin beans, and artisanal roasting are shaping the future of the sector.

Segment Overview

This specialty coffee shops market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Independent coffee shops

1.2 Chain coffee shops Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Independent coffee shops- The independent coffee shop market, defined as coffee businesses operating at under five locations, is projected to experience consistent expansion in the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of gourmet coffee shops worldwide. The preference for artisanal coffee among urban populations in developed countries is leading vendors to expand their businesses to cater to this demographic. However, independent coffee shops face significant competition from multinational chain coffee shops. Despite this challenge, the independent coffee shop segment is a significant contributor to the global specialty coffee market. These establishments distinguish themselves through their focus on quality beans from ethical and sustainable sources, artisanal brewing methods, and personalized customer experiences. Independent coffee shops often function as community hubs, fostering a sense of connection and supporting local economies and small-scale coffee producers. Their adaptability enables them to cater to niche markets and experiment with unique flavors, brewing techniques, and menu offerings, making them an attractive choice for discerning coffee enthusiasts.

Research Analysis

The Specialty Coffee Sector, also known as the Premium Coffee Market, is a niche segment of the global coffee industry that focuses on high-quality, unique, and distinctive coffee beans. Specialty Coffee Brands and Coffee Roasters prioritize single-origin beans, artisanal roasting, and ethical sourcing practices such as Sustainable Sourcing, Fair Trade, and Direct Trade Relationships. Espresso Culture and Latte Artistry are key elements of the Specialty Coffee experience, showcasing the expertise of skilled Baristas. Cold Brew Techniques and Specialty Blends offer diverse and innovative coffee experiences. Micro-roasteries and Tasting Experiences allow consumers to explore Roasting Mastery and Brewing Methods. Coffee Subscription Services provide regular access to freshly roasted beans, while Specialty Coffee Trends continue to push the boundaries of the industry.

Market Research Overview

The Specialty Coffee Sector, also known as the Artisan Coffee Market, is a thriving industry characterized by Independent Coffee Shops and Local Coffee Shops that prioritize quality and unique coffee experiences. The Premium Coffee Market caters to consumers seeking out exceptional beans and innovative beverages. Coffee Roasters and Specialty Coffee Brands play a crucial role in sourcing and producing Single-origin Beans, while Artisanal Roasting and Craft Brewing bring out the distinct flavors and aromas. Espresso Culture and Latte Artistry have gained significant popularity, with Barista Expertise and Specialty Blends adding to the allure. Cold Brew Techniques and Sustainable Practices, including Fair Trade Practices, Direct Trade Relationships, Organic Offerings, and Ethical Sourcing, are essential aspects of the Specialty Coffee Culture. Third-wave Movement innovations include Roasting Mastery, Brewing Methods, Coffee Knowledge, and Flavor Profiles. Community Engagement, Atmosphere Design, Menu Diversity, and Specialty Coffee Events contribute to the overall experience. Coffee Subscription Services, Coffee Workshops, and Coffee Education further enhance the connection between consumers and their favorite brews.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Independent Coffee Shops



Chain Coffee Shops

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio