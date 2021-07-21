Specialty Dental Brands Selects tab32 to Drive Digital Transformation for Dental Practices

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32, the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced a new partnership with Specialty Dental Brands (SDB), a leading dental support organization (DSO), to accelerate operational efficiency, patient communication and revenue growth for its rapidly growing network of 90+ dental practices.

Based out of Nashville, Tenn., SDB serves a network of children's dental, orthodontic, endodontic, and oral surgery specialists, delivering exceptional business support that enables dental practices to lower overhead, boost revenues, and stay focused on delivering best-in-class patient care. Today, about a fifth of dental practices rely on DSOs to streamline their business operations, and trade insiders expect the proportion of DSO-affiliated practices to rise to almost two-thirds by 2025.

But while DSOs can unlock value and efficiency for dental practices, and promote best practices that improve quality of care for patients, new technologies and data tools are needed to consolidate and accelerate those gains. Old-school, on premise, single server record-keeping and management systems, often requiring a mishmash of third-party vendors, can't keep pace with SDB's rapid growth and growing portfolio of multi-specialty dental practices, so the DSO turned to cloud innovator tab32 to deliver the full-service dental tech stack needed to coordinate operations and unlock data insights at scale.

Designed from the ground up to bring best-in-class cloud services to dental practices and DSOs, tab32's platform turns dental providers' disorganized "data lakes" into self-organizing data warehouses, with uniformly formatted and consistently categorized patient records and business data. With standardized and synchronized data and technology across all of its 90+ locations, SDB can now use cutting-edge AI and business intelligence tools to surface new insights, unlock new efficiencies, and help practices identify smarter and more effective ways to serve patients.

"We knew we needed to level up our data and practice management capabilities, and we quickly found that tab32 was the only cloud provider capable of delivering Open Data Access to drive actionable business insights for dental practices," said Michael Schwartz, CEO of Specialty Dental Brands. "The tab32 system is future-proof and cloud-based — exactly what we need in order to scale and grow while empowering our doctors to provide patients with exceptional care."

"Specialty Dental Brands is a tech-driven, forward-thinking DSO, and we're excited to be supporting their mission," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO and co-founder at tab32. "We built tab32 to not only solve dental practices' existing challenges, but to give them the forward-looking tools they need to support AI-enabled decision-making and revenue growth. We look forward to growing alongside SDB as they expand across the United States."

tab32 will exhibit at Dykema's 2021 Definitive Conference for Dental Service Organizations, held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado, from July 28th to 30th. Visit tab32 at booth 72, where senior leaders are looking forward to connecting with top DSOs from across the country.

About tab32

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers use tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

