Specialty Drilling Holding Company LLC ("SDHC"), a Portfolio Company of Kalbot Holding Company LLC, Continues its Growth with the Acquisition of Authentic Drilling

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Drilling ("Authentic") is a leading multi-regional provider of difficult access geotechnical, environmental, exploration and water well drilling services. Located in Colorado and offering services in multiple states across the Southwestern, Western, and Northwestern U.S., Authentic serves diverse end markets including water, renewable energy, infrastructure, and mining exploration. Over its history, Authentic has become recognized for its unparalleled difficult access drilling capabilities and its highly skilled workforce that has developed extensive experience with completing projects in the most complex and technically challenging conditions. For more information, visit: www.authenticdrilling.com .

SDHC is a platform company that was formed by Kalbot Holding Company in 2022 to invest in Western U.S.-based companies that offer highly specialized drilling and related services for geotechnical, environmental, and other applications, with a primary focus on the development, maintenance, repair, and rehabilitation of critical land, water, over-water, and subsurface infrastructure. Authentic marks the second acquisition made under the SDHC platform, following the acquisition of Holocene Drilling in April 2022.

Sherri Meiklejohn, President of Authentic, said, "We are excited about our next phase of growth and look forward to working with Kalbot to further expand our service offering and broaden our relationships with both existing and new customers in our niche end markets."

Lanre Osinusi, President of Kalbot Holding Company, commented, "The addition of Authentic to the SDHC platform will expand our service offering and geographic reach. The diverse and unique technical capabilities that Authentic brings will enable the platform to accelerate its growth as a provider of choice to customers across various drilling applications, end markets and geographies."

About Kalbot Holding Company

Kalbot Holding Company ("Kalbot") is a private investment firm that invests in lower-middle-market industrial businesses, with a primary focus on the Environmental Services and Industrial / Infrastructure Services sectors. Kalbot seeks to identify and acquire proven businesses within its core sectors that have a well-established reputation, consistent customer relationships, and demonstrated growth potential. Kalbot leverages its broad transaction experience and sector relationships, in partnership with experienced industry operators and existing management teams, to establish and pursue strategic initiatives focused on driving sustainable long-term growth. For more information, visit www.kalbotco.com.

