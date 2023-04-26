Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics Receives Product Licenses for Three Spore-Forming Probiotics with Claims from Health Canada

CHINO, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is proud to announce that it has received product licenses from Health Canada for three spore-forming probiotics with claims. The company has achieved product license for SEBiotic™ (Bacillus coagulans LBSC), SEBtilis™ (Bacillus subtilis PLSSC), and SEBclausii™ (Bacillus clausii 088AE).

The three Bacillus probiotic strains were developed and studied to provide a range of health benefits to consumers. Each product has specific claims approved by Health Canada – contact the company to learn more.

"We are thrilled Health Canada has approved a natural health product license for these three probiotics," said Vic Rathi, CEO & Founder of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "We work tirelessly to develop products that are effective and marketable for our customers. This is a great milestone, and we are excited to offer these ingredients to the Canadian market."

Spore-forming probiotics are known for their ability to survive harsh environments and remain stable throughout the digestive process. This allows them to reach the intestines and colonize the gut, where they can provide numerous health benefits, including promoting lower inflammation, promoting nutrient absorption, and supporting a healthy immune system.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is committed to providing high-quality, science-backed probiotic, enzymes and protein products to help support digestive health and overall wellness. With the approval of these three spore-forming probiotics, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of Canadians.

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics