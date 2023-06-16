Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2023: Investments By Various Multinational Enzyme Manufacturers Drive Growth

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Enzymes Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Proteases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Carbohydrase's, Lipases, and Others), By Source, By Application, By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Enzymes Market is anticipated to witness a robust CAGR in the forecast period 2024-2028.

Complex proteins known as enzymes can cause biochemical reactions in other substances without changing themselves. Detection of the site of damage and subsequent aid in illness diagnosis is facilitated by the selectivity of enzymes to organs or tissues.

Specialty enzymes are used in a variety of diagnostic procedures, including DNA sequencing and manipulation. The demand for enzymes in research & biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications is expected to increase due to the projected decrease in the cost of DNA modification and sequencing.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders such as indigestion, inflammation, and other diseases such as immunodeficiency and pain further propel the market. Specialty enzymes make it possible to address these problems quickly and effectively, and they have a wide range of applications in numerous industry sectors, which also helps the market expand.

Additionally, the specialty enzymes market is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period due to technical developments in specialty enzymes. Apart from these, favorable government policies for specialty enzymes and technological advancement for new applications propel the Global Specialty Enzymes Market in the forecast period.

Investments By Various Multinational Enzyme Manufacturers

Investments by numerous multinational enzyme producers, including Novozymes, Codexis, and Biocatalysts, have increased. Ongoing investments in genetics and biotechnology drive the market for specialty enzymes because the pharmaceutical industry relies on biotechnology to get around constraints in commercializing successful new small-molecule medications.

Increasing Prevalence of Digestive Disorders

The rising incidence of immune system deficiencies and pain, as well as digestive diseases such as indigestion and inflammations, are contributing to the market growth. Specialty enzymes resolve these issues quickly and efficiently, and they have a wide range of applications and help the market expand. According to data from a new pan-European study, approximately 300 million people in Europe and the Mediterranean region are affected by digestive illnesses, and the related economic expenses are high. Additionally, between 2000 and 2019, all digestive disorders' incidence and mortality rates increased by 26% and 17%, respectively.

Investment in Biotechnology and Genetics by Various Multinational Enzyme Manufacturers

Specialty enzymes are used in a variety of diagnostic procedures, including DNA sequencing and manipulation. The demand for enzymes in research & biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications is expected to increase due to the projected decrease in the cost of DNA modification and sequencing. The need for specialized healthcare enzymes is predicted to rise along with the aging population in developed nations. In 2022, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new grant program to make USD500 million available to support American fertilizer production, which can use biotechnology and biomanufacturing advances.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Specialty Enzymes market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Specialty Enzymes Market, By Type:

  • Proteases
  • Polymerases & Nucleases
  • Carbohydrase's
  • Lipases
  • Others

Specialty Enzymes Market, By Source:

  • Microorganisms
  • Plants
  • Animals

Specialty Enzymes Market, By Application:

  • Biotechnology
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Diagnostics
  • Research & Development

Specialty Enzymes Market, By Region:

  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Denmark
  • Switzerland
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Qatar
  • Turkey
  • Egypt
  • South Africa
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Argentina

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Specialty Enzymes Market Outlook

5. Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Outlook

6. Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Outlook

7. North America Specialty Enzymes Market Outlook

8. Middle East and Africa Specialty Enzymes Market Outlook

9. South America Specialty Enzymes Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Digestive Disorders
10.1.2. High Usage in Drugs Manufacturing
10.1.3. Continued Investment in Biotechnology and Genetics by Various Multinational Enzyme Manufacturers
10.2. Challenges
10.2.1. High cost and Maintenance Issues
10.2.2. Regulatory challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments
11.1. Recent Developments
11.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3. Product Launches

12. Global Specialty Enzymes Market: SWOT Analysis

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Codexis Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • DuPont Nutrition Biosciences
  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Amano enzyme Inc.
  • BBI Solutions OEM Limited
  • Sekisui Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nmmib

