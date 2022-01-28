Specialty Fats and Oils Market: Segmentation by Type (specialty oils and specialty fats) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global specialty fats and oils market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global consumer staples market.

Specialty Fats and Oils Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the specialty fats and oils market is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The specialty fats and oils market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the specialty fats and oils market, including some of the vendors such as 3F Industries Ltd., Cargill Inc., De Wit Speciality Oils, Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., IFFCO Group, Musim Mas Group, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., Olea Fats Inc., Puratos NV/SA, Wilmar International Ltd

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the specialty fats and oils market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

3F Industries Ltd. - Offers specialty fats and oils that include frying oils, emulsified oils, corn oil, soybean oil, safflower oil, palm oil and sunflower oils, fats, and many more, under the brand name of 3F Industries Ltd.

Offers specialty fats and oils that include frying oils, emulsified oils, corn oil, soybean oil, safflower oil, palm oil and sunflower oils, fats, and many more, under the brand name of 3F Industries Ltd. Cargill Inc. - Offers specialty fats and oils that include edible oils, palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil products, refined oils, packaged palm fats, oils, and many more, under the brand name of Cargill Inc.

Offers specialty fats and oils that include edible oils, palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil products, refined oils, packaged palm fats, oils, and many more, under the brand name of Cargill Inc. Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc. - Offers specialty fats and oils that include frying oils, emulsified oils, corn oil, soybean oil, safflower oil, palm oil, and sunflower oils, fats, and many more, under the brand name of Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.

Geographical Highlights

The specialty fats and oils market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for specialty fats and oils in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC.

The rising demand for various types of chocolates and confectionery goods is propelling the growth of the regional specialty fats and oils market. As a result, industrial food producers in the country are concentrating on manufacturing high-quality, healthful food products. Such factors have increased the demand for specialty fats and oils. Bunge Ltd, Cargill, Inc, and Archer Daniels Midland Company are some of the leading players in the sector. The fast-food industry in the region is quickly expanding. The region includes highly developed countries with high-income populations, such as the United States and Canada. More than 60 % of diets contain processed foods.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, Germany, the UK, and France are the key market for the specialty fats and oils market in North America, owing to the rapidly increasing fast-food business in countries with high disposable income such as the US and Canada.

Key Market Dynamics-

Specialty Fats and Oils Key Market Drivers:

Fluctuations in global cocoa production

Droughts, floods, frost, and earthquakes have all hampered cocoa bean production in the world's top cocoa-producing countries. Africa, particularly the Ivory Coast and Ghana, is the world's largest producer of cocoa, accounting for more than 70% of global production. Factors such as excessive human intervention, in the form of animal husbandry and agriculture, have also put the habitat under pressure, thereby impacting the production. As a result of the market's demand and supply discrepancy, cocoa will command a premium price, resulting in increased demand for substitute items such as specialty fats. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Specialty Fats and Oils Key Market Trends:

The rise in the demand for natural cosmetic products

In the beauty and personal care industry, there has been a growing demand for natural products over artificial chemicals throughout the years. The market for organic cosmetics and personal care products has been dominated by factors such as an increase in the number of millennials, particularly in APAC, a sharp increase in online presence and Internet usage, an increase in per capita income, and a growing awareness of sustainable and environmentally friendly products. This has increased the demand for specialty ingredients such as palm and olive oils in the beauty and personal care industries in the recent past and is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Specialty Fats and Oils Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3F Industries Ltd., Cargill Inc., De Wit Speciality Oils, Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., IFFCO Group, Musim Mas Group, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., Olea Fats Inc., Puratos NV/SA, and Wilmar International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

