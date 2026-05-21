Specialty Fats and Oils Market to Reach US$79.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.7% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty fats and oils market is growing steadily, valued at around US$57.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$79.2 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.7% in the coming years. This expansion comes from rising demand for processed foods, bakery products, confectionery, dairy alternatives, and functional ingredients. Specialty fats and oils play a critical role in improving mouthfeel, shelf stability, and product consistency while supporting trans-fat-free and clean-label formulations.

Rising Demand for Clean-Label and Functional Food Products

The growing global preference for clean-label, healthier, and functional food products is driving demand for specialty fats and oils. Consumers increasingly seek products made with natural, minimally processed ingredients that offer nutritional benefits without compromising taste or texture. Food manufacturers are reformulating products to eliminate trans fats and reduce saturated fats while maintaining functionality in bakery, confectionery, snacks, and dairy alternatives.

Global health authorities and governments continue implementing strict regulations on industrial trans fats, encouraging producers to adopt specialty oils and advanced fat blends. For example, WHO-backed initiatives promoting trans-fat elimination have accelerated the use of high-oleic oils, enzymatically interesterified fats, and plant-based alternatives. Specialty oils such as sunflower, canola, and olive variants are gaining popularity because they provide stability and heart-health benefits.

The processed and functional food sector has expanded significantly across North America and Asia Pacific, increasing demand for customized lipid solutions. Manufacturers are responding by developing palm-free and omega-enriched formulations tailored for specific applications. Beyond food, nutraceutical and infant nutrition industries increasingly rely on specialty oils for essential fatty acid delivery and improved nutritional profiles.

Download Your Free Sample & Explore Key Insights: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21685

Key Highlights

The global specialty fats and oils market is projected to grow from US$57.4 billion in 2025 to US$79.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Specialty oils lead the market supported by strong demand from functional foods, nutraceuticals, and clean-label product applications.

The industrial segment dominates end-use demand, accounting for over 65% of total consumption due to extensive use in bakery, confectionery, dairy alternatives, and processed foods.

North America remains the leading regional market with around 38% share, driven by advanced food processing capabilities and rising health-focused consumption trends.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by expanding food manufacturing industries, rising disposable incomes, and increasing consumption of convenience foods.

Growing global restrictions on trans fats are accelerating the adoption of specialty oils, cocoa butter equivalents, and sustainable plant-based fat formulations.

Expansion of Processed Foods and Confectionery Manufacturing

The rapid growth of processed food and confectionery industries is another key driver of the specialty fats and oils market. Food manufacturers worldwide are increasing production capacity to meet rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, and demand for convenience foods. Specialty fats and oils are essential in these applications because they provide precise melting behavior, texture, gloss, and shelf stability.

The global bakery and confectionery sector recorded strong growth during 2024-2025, boosting demand for cocoa butter equivalents, specialty margarines, and frying oils. Chocolate manufacturers increasingly use specialty fats derived from shea butter, palm fractions, and mango kernel oils to reduce costs while maintaining premium quality standards.

Advancements in fat-processing technologies, including enzymatic modification and interesterification, enable producers to create tailored formulations for industrial applications. These technologies improve flavor release, product consistency, and oxidation resistance, making them highly attractive to large-scale food processors.

Request Strategic Market Customization: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/21685

Key Highlight: Fresh Del Monte's Acquisition of Avolio in 2025

A standout development in the Specialty Fats and Oils Market in 2025 was Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.'s acquisition of a majority stake in Avolio, a Uganda-based avocado oil producer. The acquisition was announced as part of Fresh Del Monte's strategy to expand its presence in the value-added specialty ingredients segment, particularly avocado oil production for food applications.

The move strengthens Fresh Del Monte's capabilities in the growing premium edible oils category. Through Avolio's operations, the company aims to enhance avocado oil production capacity while leveraging sustainable sourcing and processing capabilities in Uganda. The acquisition also supports Fresh Del Monte's broader efforts to diversify beyond fresh produce into higher-margin food ingredient businesses.

The development reflects increasing industry focus on plant-based and specialty oils driven by rising consumer demand for healthier and functional food ingredients. Avocado oil continues gaining popularity due to its nutritional profile, versatility in cooking applications, and growing use in packaged food products.

This acquisition signals continued investment activity in the specialty fats and oils sector, particularly in premium plant-based oils. It also highlights how companies are expanding vertically integrated supply chains to strengthen sourcing, processing, and value-added ingredient capabilities within the global food industry.

Segmentation Insights: Specialty Oils Segment Strengthens Market Leadership through Expanding Functional Food Applications

The specialty oils segment dominates the specialty fats and oils market driven by its extensive use across food, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Oils such as canola, sunflower, olive, and high-oleic variants are increasingly preferred for their heart-health benefits, omega-rich composition, and clean-label appeal. Rising consumer demand for plant-based, low-cholesterol, and functional food products continues accelerating adoption globally. These oils also play a vital role in enhancing flavor, improving product stability, and extending shelf life in processed foods, infant nutrition, and dietary supplements. North America and Europe lead consumption due to strong health awareness, while Asia Pacific records the fastest growth supported by expanding food processing industries and rising disposable incomes. Specialty fats remain more application-specific, particularly in confectionery and bakery products, giving specialty oils a broader and more diversified market base.

Regional Insights: North America Maintains Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Hub

North America holds the largest share of the specialty fats and oils market, accounting for about 38% of global value, thanks to its advanced food processing industry and strong demand for premium convenience foods. The United States dominates with extensive use of specialty oils and fats across bakery, confectionery, dairy alternatives, and nutraceutical products. Regional manufacturers focus heavily on clean-label innovation, non-hydrogenated formulations, and sustainable sourcing practices.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with expanding demand from China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growth in packaged food consumption continue driving the market. India's food processing expansion and China's large-scale confectionery production create strong opportunities for specialty fat manufacturers.

Europe follows with stable demand supported by strict trans-fat regulations and rising adoption of plant-based products. Latin America and the Middle East also show increasing consumption of processed foods and industrial bakery products. These regional patterns highlight growing investment in local manufacturing and sustainable palm-oil alternatives.

Buy Now the Detailed Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21685

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Cargill, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International, AAK AB, and Fuji Oil Holdings.

Cargill continues expanding specialty oil portfolios through investments in sustainable sourcing and advanced processing technologies.

Bunge focuses on customized lipid formulations and strengthening global refining capabilities to serve food manufacturers more efficiently.

Wilmar International emphasizes palm-based specialty fats and sustainable supply chain initiatives to support growing demand in Asia Pacific.

AAK AB invests heavily in innovation for cocoa butter equivalents, plant-based dairy fats, and bakery applications.

Fuji Oil Holdings expands its confectionery and industrial food ingredient business through application-specific specialty fat solutions and regional partnerships.

Strategies across the market emphasize sustainability, clean-label innovation, customized formulations, and advanced fat-processing technologies to strengthen competitive positioning and meet evolving industry demands.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Specialty Oils

Palm Oil

Soya Oil

Peanut Oil

Coconut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Others

Specialty Fats

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE)

Cocoa Butter Improver (CBI)

Cocoa Butter Replacer (CBR)

Lauric Fats

Creaming Fats

Anhydrous Milk Fats

Butter

Margarine

Shortenings

Others

By End-use Application

Industrial

Food and Beverages Industry

Bakery

Dairy and Ice Cream

Chocolate & Confectionery

Breads and Cereals

Others

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Commercial (Hotel/Restaurant/Café), (HoReCa)

Household

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get More Insights — Food Ingredients & Additives Market Reports:

Indonesia Specialty Fats and Oils Market by Product Type (Specialty Oils, Specialty Fats), by End Use (Food & Beverages Industry, Foodservice Industry (HoReCa), Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry, Retail/Household, Other Industrial End Uses), by Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumer)

Powdered Fats Market By Source (Palm & Palm Kernel, Dairy Fat, Others), Processing Technology (Spray Drying, Drum Drying, Others), Application, and Regional Analysis for 2026 - 2033

Flavored Butter and Oils Market is segmented by Product Type (Salted, Unsalted), by Flavors (Herb, Spices, Roots, Citrus, Vegetable, Others), by End Use (Home Cooking, Professional Cooking, Baking Applications, Finishing & Garnishing, Marinades & Sauces), and by Regional Analysis, covering the forecast period of 2026–2033

PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market by Product Type (Partially Hydrogenated Oils, Non-Partially Hydrogenated Oils), by Source (Palm Oil, Soy Oil, Groundnut Oil, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Others), by End-user (Food and Beverages Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Biofuels, Others), and Regional Analysis from 2025 - 2032

Edible Oil Market by Product Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Others), Processing Type (Refined, Cold-pressed) Packaging Type (Pouches, Jars, Cans, Bottles), End-user (Household retail, Industrial, Food Service), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and Regional Analysis from 2026 - 2033

Pulse Flour Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Pulse Type (Chickpea, Beans, Lentil, Peas, Others), Application (Bakery and Snacks, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Meat Substitutes, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements), and Regional Analysis for 2026-2033

Europe Olive Oil Market by Product Type (Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Virgin Olive Oil, Pomace Olive Oil), Nature (Organic, Conventional), End-use (Food Processing, Foodservice, Household/Retail, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), by Regional Analysis, 2026 - 2033

Dairy Ingredients Market by Product Type (Milk Protein Concentrate & Isolate, Whey Ingredients, Others), Source (Milk, Whey, Others), Form, Application, and Regional Analysis for 2026 - 2033

Food Bleaching Agents Market by Product Type (Azodicarbonamide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ascorbic Acid, Chlorine Dioxide, Others), Form (Liquid, Powder), Application (Bakery Products, Flour, Cheese, Others), by Regional Analysis, 2026 - 2033

Sage Herb Market by Form (Dried, Fresh, Extracts, Powder) Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Nutraceuticals, Personal care & Cosmetics) Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

About Persistence Market Research:

At Persistence Market Research, we are pioneers in Market Research and Consulting, bringing you the most dynamic insights into market trends, consumer behaviours, and competitive intelligence! For over a decade, we've been at the forefront of delivering game-changing analytics and research that drive businesses toward growth.

Our extensive market report database is a go-to resource for Fortune 500 companies, savvy business investors, media and entertainment channels, and academic institutions, empowering them to navigate the global and regional business landscape with confidence. With thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses covering over 20 diverse industries across 25 major countries, we provide the insights you need to succeed in today's competitive environment.

Contact

Ankush Nikam

Persistence Market Research

Second Floor, 150 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2DQ

+44 203-837-5656

United Kingdom

USA Phone - +1 646-878-6329

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984436/5982783/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.