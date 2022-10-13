Specialty Fertilizers Market to record USD 11.35 Bn incremental growth; 54% growth to originate in APAC -- Technavio

Oct 13, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Fertilizers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 11.35 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. APAC will emerge as a key market for specialty fertilizers, occupying 54% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for specialty fertilizers in the region. Our full report on the specialty fertilizers market offers detailed insights into the current market size, factors influencing market size, market behavior across regions, the latest trends, and much more. Understand the scope of the report. Download Sample PDF Report Now
The global specialty fertilizers market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. The vendors in the market are focusing on various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in June 2021, OCP SA partnered with IFC to support sustainable food systems by improving the agricultural value chain in Africa. Technavio identifies COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Ekompany International BV, EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA as some of the major market participants.
Although the growing need for high efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing demand for organic fertilizers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global specialty fertilizers market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Cereals and Grains
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Others
The fruits and vegetables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
APAC will emerge as the major market for specialty fertilizers during the forecast period. Technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture is identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our specialty fertilizers market report covers the following areas:
Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
- Specialty Fertilizers Market Size
- Specialty Fertilizers Market Trends
- Specialty Fertilizers Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the specialty fertilizers market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the specialty fertilizers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
Table Of Contents:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty fertilizers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the specialty fertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the specialty fertilizers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty fertilizers market vendors
|
Specialty Fertilizers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 11.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.24
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Canada, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Ekompany International BV, EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- COMPO EXPERT GmbH
- Ekompany International BV
- EuroChem Group AG
- Haifa Group
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- K+S AG
- OCP SA
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
- The Mosaic Co.
- Yara International ASA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
