Specialty Food Association Sold-Out Show Floor, Must-See Speakers, Events Draw Thousands to 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

The Fancy Food Shows are where the specialty food and beverage industry gather for product discovery, networking, trendspotting, and education. More than 2,400 domestic and 56 international companies across 40+ specialty food and beverage categories exhibited at the Show. In addition to makers and buyers, the show attracted industry affiliates, press, influencers, investors, and trendspotters thanks to the diversity and quality of products on display, thought-provoking Keynotes, events including the inaugural SFA Gala and three sold out retail tours, and other attractions.

Specialty food sales across retail, foodservice, and ecommerce grew 6.5 percent to a whopping $206.8 billion in 2023, according to the findings of SFA's 2024-25 State of the Specialty Food Industry research, presented for the first time at a standing-room-only session on Sunday at the Javits Center.

"This year's Show highlighted our incredible specialty food community in so many different ways, and SFA appreciates everyone who participated," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "It was the place to be for a captivating keynote with Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel and an insightful fireside chat with Kristen Kish, who also hosted our SFA Awards Gala. The exhibitors brought their best to the Show yet again, and the collective energy this year was palpable. We saw innovations in product format, flavor, and more that will reverberate through the wider food industry in the months to come."

Exhibitors Love the Summer Fancy Food Show

"Summer Fancy Food Show is by far the most relevant time and place in the world for anyone driving or seeking innovation in food and beverage, where opportunity and community converge." -- Tsepo Montsi, Co-Founder, Monatea

"Reflecting on our journey, showcasing at one of the nation's premier food shows was an unforgettable experience. Our team at Peepal People had the chance to unveil our refreshed identity at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show, and it was incredibly well received by our peers, the press, and retailers alike. Our heartfelt thanks to (included) CPG and Specialty Food Association for their steadfast commitment to fostering diversity within the CPG industry. Their support has been pivotal since day one, connecting us with a network of peers, mentors, and fellow founders dedicated to enriching the food landscape with inclusivity and vibrancy." -- Alyzeh Rizvi, Co-Founder/CEO, Peepal People .

"One of the best Fancy Food shows we've ever exhibited at, from logistics to buyer attendance to educational opportunities and special events, everything was great. Best of all, the overall show energy was a vibe. Everyone I spoke with felt it – attendees and exhibitors alike were happy to be there and excited to be a part of the community. Bravo!" -- Jill Giacomini Basch, Co-Owner / CMO, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company

Summer Fancy Food Show Highlights

Inspiring education programming including the reveal of the new State of the Specialty Food Industry 2024-25 annual research report and sessions from notable speakers and brands like Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, Hot Ones by Heatonist, Food Tank, the SFA Trendspotter Panel - and more - drew 3,000 attendees to 30+ sessions over three days.

Artisan food and beverage products from 2,400+ exhibitors at dynamic booths that featured exciting special guests like Giada de Laurentiis, who paid a visit to the Ciao Imports booth to promote her Giadzy line of products, and others.

Debut District in Halls D&E, a featured area that hosted more than 150 booths for first-time exhibitors, new products, startups, and incubators.

Product Pavilions dedicated to the hottest categories including Bakery; Beverage; Confectionery, Sweets & Snacks; Deli; Plant Based.

Exhibitors from 56 countries, spread across 29 International Pavilions representing Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceana, and South America, including the Show's partner country, Spain, where live cooking demonstrations and educational sessions delighted audiences.

State and Regional Pavilions included Brooklyn, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA), US Virgin Islands, Vermont, and Virginia.

A bustling Supplier Diversity Pavilion featured (included) CPG : Aaji's; JOI; KULA Foods; Nepal Tea Collective; Peepal People Sauces LLC; Poppa's Custard Company; Recoup Beverage, Inc.; Shire's Natural; Sweet Fields LLC; Tal's.

The winners of the five sofitm Grand Honors Awards were revealed at the SFA Awards Gala on Monday, June 24, hosted by Kristen Kish of Bravo's Top Chef.

The 2024 Grand Honors Award winners:

Outstanding Packaging: Strawberry Soft-Serve Milkshake by Fanci Freeze and Pivot North Consulting

and Pivot North Consulting Outstanding New Product: Flash Frozen Guinness Beef Stew by Jane Foodie

Outstanding Classic: Uncured Wagyu Beef Salami by Alef Sausage Inc.

Product of the Year/Beverage: Barcoop Bevy Bloody Mary with Smoked Sea Salt and Chiles by Bittermilk LLC

Product of the Year/Food: Molasses Spice Cookies by Girl In The Little Red Kitchen, LLC

Insight into and emerging trends in specialty food, courtesy of the SFA Trendspotter Panel : Melanie Bartelme , associate director, Mintel Food & Drink; Mikel Cirkus & Hannah Rogers , dsm-firmenich, Taste, Foresight & Trenz; Kat Craddock , editor in chief, SAVEUR; Jenn de la Vega , chef, stylist, cookbook author, trends expert, Randwiches; Jeanette Donnarumma , Emmy award winning producer, content creator and recipe developer and charcuterie maker; Dr. Beth Forrest , The Culinary Institute of America; Jeanne Houchins RD , global communications executive, WSET; Thomas Joseph , executive vice president, Culinary, Marquee Brands/Martha Stewart, Sur La Table; Chala June , freelance culture & lifestyle writer; Sarah Lohman , culinary historian, author, and public speaker; Klancy Miller , freelance, For the Culture; Kara Nielsen , Kara Nielsen Food Trends; Chef Clara Park , claraparkcooks.com , chef, teacher, consultant and writer; Stan Sagner , Founder, We Work for Food – CPG and Hospitality Consultancy; Cathy Strange , Ambassador of Food Culture, Whole Foods.

Junior Trendspotter GenZ trends perspective from the Drexel Food Lab/Certificate in Food Entrepreneurship and Innovation students.

Food Rescue and Donation. The SFA operates an Exhibitor Food Donation Program in partnership with City Harvest to ensure unused food makes it to New Yorkers in need. 125 volunteers rescued 95 pallets of specialty food, which were then delivered to six of City Harvest's partner agencies around New York City.

The next Fancy Food Shows are the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show , January 19-21 in Las Vegas and the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show , June 29-July 1, in New York City.

