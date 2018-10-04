Specialty Food Association to Showcase U.S. Innovation at SIAL Paris

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) will participate in SIAL Paris this month in continuation of its multi-year partnership with the group. SIAL Paris, taking place October 21 to 25, is the world's largest food innovation exhibition featuring 7,200+ companies from more than 119 countries.

SFA's member export program has been leveraged by several association members to expand their global reach at SIAL. They'll be featuring their products at an SFA booth in the USA Pavilion (number 4 R 005). These trendsetting SFA members will be on-hand at the show:

Bitchin' Inc.

Boyajian Inc.

Joe Tea & Joe Chips

& Joe Chips Life Plus Style Gourmet LLC

Perfection Snacks

Renfro Foods Inc.

Sabor Mexicano Inc.

Space Enterprises, LLC / World of Chia

Stonewall Kitchen

The Pickle Juice Company

Xochitl, Inc.

As part of SFA's partnership with SIAL, an SFA-sponsored booth of 2018 sofi Gold Award winners will be at the entrance of Hall 6 in the SIAL Innovation area. This is the second time the Specialty Food Association's sofi Awards have been included in this popular SIAL exhibit area. In addition to showcasing some of the finest specialty foods available in the United States, SFA President Phil Kafarakis will be addressing SIAL on innovation in the American marketplace.

"We are pleased to bring increased attention to American innovation at SIAL Paris, as the SFA continues to forge stronger ties with SIAL and our other international partners. This is all part of our commitment to broaden relationships for our members around the world," said Kafarakis. "I'm looking forward to sharing the findings from SFA's State of the Industry research with attendees during my presentation. It will also be exciting to have SFA members sampling their products at SIAL, and we anticipate the display of winners of the sofi Award, the highest honor in the specialty food industry, will be very popular."

"For over 50 years SIAL has served as a tastemaker and source of inspiration," say Nicolas Trentesaux, SIAL Network managing director. "In collaborating with the Specialty Food Association, we are able to highlight more product innovation and inform more buyers in the international marketplace.

SIAL Innovation

For 50 years, SIAL has highlighted innovation in the agri-food business to better understand and anticipate food trends. SIAL is working with local and international experts to identify the innovative products of its exhibitors at all SIAL shows. More than 2,500 innovative products are selected per year, with 12 SIAL Innovation winners touring the world each year to all SIAL shows.

About SIAL Network

SIAL Network is the world's biggest network of trade fairs dedicated to food and drink. Its eight regular exhibitions (SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada in Montreal and Toronto, SIAL China, SIAL Middle East and SIAL Interfood in Jakarta, and FOOD India Inspired by SIAL, in New Delhi) bring together 14,535 exhibitors and 359,800 visitors from 194 countries.

You can follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube: www.sialparis.com - www.sial-network.com

About Comexposium

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 132 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, significantly in agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security, students, tourism, and works council. At events, in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3,5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 22 countries. Comexposium aims to be seen as the place to be, building bridges between people and business. www.comexposium.com

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association is a thriving community of food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs. Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,800 members in the U.S. and abroad with resources, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an always-evolving marketplace. The Association owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows , and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com .

