SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION WELCOMES BUYERS, MAKERS, AND INDUSTRY AFFILIATES BACK TO THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After pausing for nearly three years due to the pandemic, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Summer Fancy Food Show, sponsored by official partner county Italy, will return to New York City.

The largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S., the Show is open only to the trade and will run June 12-14 at the GBAC-certified Javits Center. The hours will be 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday.