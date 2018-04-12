Specialty Food Association's 2018 sofi Award Winners

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been presenting sofi Awards since 1972, celebrating culinary excellence and creativity worldwide through recognizing the outstanding work of its members. The 2018 winners include a wide range of culinary delicacies, from mouthwatering sauces to delectable desserts to savory snacks. Winners were chosen from more than 2,650 entries in a blind tasting by a national panel of culinary experts.

In all, the 2018 sofi Awards honor 156 winners with Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Best New Product recognition in 39 categories. For a full list of winners, click here.

"For 46 years, the SFA has offered sofi Awards to showcase the best of the best within the specialty food industry," said Phil Kafarakis, president of the Specialty Food Association. Kafarakis was joined by sofi award judges to help announce this year's awards via video. "Our 2018 winners possess the passion for innovation and great-tasting food that fuels our industry. Today's consumers are clamoring for new and exciting foods across every channel, from retail to foodservice. The sofi winners are at the forefront of that growth and rising excitement for specialty food products."

Over 12 days in March 2018, a diverse panel of expert judges participated in a series of blind tastings to select the sofi winners. In all, 58 judges from across the food industry spectrum, including chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers, food journalists, and specialty food buyers participated in the selection process. For the list of judges, click here.

The sofi Award Product of the Year, given to the product that received the highest cumulative score, will be announced during the Specialty Food Association's Summer Fancy Food Show. Held at the Javits Center in New York, June 30-July 2, the show is the largest marketplace for specialty food and beverages in North America, featuring 200,000 products from around the world.

About the Specialty Food Association

the Specialty Food Association is a thriving community of food artisans, importers, and entrepreneurs. Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,600 members in the U.S. and abroad with resources, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an always-evolving marketplace. The Association owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.

