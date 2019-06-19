Specialty Food Disruptors and Innovators Gather at Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest-growing segment of the food industry, specialty food at nearly $150 billion in annual sales, is gathering in New York, NY for the Summer Fancy Food Show from Sunday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 25. Presented by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), a not-for-profit association with over 3,800 members, including food artisans, importers, buyers and entrepreneurs, the show features 2,400+ companies exhibiting over 200,000 specialty foods – something for every palate.

"The Summer Fancy Food Show is where our industry's remarkable creativity, drive, and spirit of innovation are on display for an audience of buyers from every channel of the food industry, domestic and international," said Phil Kafarakis, SFA president. "We'll fill all of the Javits Center this weekend. It'll be the best place to see the trends, learn, network and conduct critical business to help serve every customer base and build success for 2020."

The largest show for specialty food in North America, the show features specialty food companies from around the world. New York boasts the largest state presence with more than 230 food companies, followed by California, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. More than 50 countries will be participating in the show, with Germany as this year's partner country.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

Incubator Village: Incubator Village features ten incubators from around the U.S. showcasing dozens of companies they have helped launch or grow. Level 4 River Pavilion

Education Sessions: The SFA is presenting a full program of workshops and business-building seminars to help startups, established manufacturers, and buyers with all levels of expertise succeed in the ever-changing marketplace. All sessions open to press, space permitting

The SFA is presenting a full program of workshops and business-building seminars to help startups, established manufacturers, and buyers with all levels of expertise succeed in the ever-changing marketplace. All sessions open to press, space permitting sofi™ Awards Showcases for Outstanding Specialty Foods of 2019: Established in 1972, the sofi Awards advance culinary excellence and creativity worldwide by recognizing the outstanding work of SFA member companies. The 2019 sofi Awards produced 139 Winners in the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and New Product categories. Level 3 Crystal Palace

sofi™ Awards Product of the Year: For only the third time in the 47-year history of the sofi Awards, a Product of the Year award will be given. This will be announced at the show on Sunday, June 23, 4:30pm, River Pavilion

For only the third time in the 47-year history of the sofi Awards, a Product of the Year award will be given. This will be announced at the show on Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony: The Specialty Food Association honors the past and inspires the future through the Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony. The Hall of Fame has eight new inductees. Three SFA members are also being honored for their career achievements in specialty food. They are Benny Curl , Byrd Cookie Company; Ariane Daguin , D'Artagnan; and Bob Moore , Bob's Red Mill . Sunday, June 23 , 5:30pm – 7:30 pm , River Pavilion

The Specialty Food Association honors the past and inspires the future through the Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony. The Hall of Fame has eight new inductees. Three SFA members are also being honored for their career achievements in specialty food. They are , Byrd Cookie Company; , D'Artagnan; and , Bob's . Front Burner: Foodservice Pitch Competition: Three exhibitors will pitch their foodservice-ready products in this live competition hosted by celebrity chef and author, Elizabeth Falkner . All contestants get feedback on their products, and the winner will receive a promotional package from the Specialty Food Association. Monday, June 24 , 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm , River Pavilion, Main Stage

Three exhibitors will pitch their foodservice-ready products in this live competition hosted by celebrity chef and author, . All contestants get feedback on their products, and the winner will receive a promotional package from the Specialty Food Association. Disrupt or Be Disrupted: A Panel on the Future of Food: Two senior executives from Walmart join SFA President Phil Kafarakis to discuss the retail giant's efforts to welcome food entrepreneurs into their omni-channel supply chain of the future. Tuesday, June 25 , 9:00am-9:45am , River Pavilion, Main Stage

Two senior executives from Walmart join SFA President to discuss the retail giant's efforts to welcome food entrepreneurs into their omni-channel supply chain of the future. The Specialty Food Association Trendspotter Panel: Melanie Zanoza Bartelme , Mintel; Jonathan Deutsch , Drexel University ; Tonya Hopkins , Food Griot; Victoria Jordan , James Beard Foundation; and Kara Nielsen , CCD Helmsman, will scout the show in search of the latest innovations. The Show Daily from Specialty Food News will release preliminary findings, with a final trends report being issued mid-July.

, Mintel; , ; , Food Griot; , James Beard Foundation; and , CCD Helmsman, will scout the show in search of the latest innovations. The Show Daily from Specialty Food News will release preliminary findings, with a final trends report being issued mid-July. Giving Back: At the end of the show, exhibitors will continue their long tradition of giving back by donating thousands of pounds of unopened meat, cheese, produce, confections, and snacks to the Specialty Food Foundation, which will in turn donate the products to City Harvest, the Summer Fancy Food Show's longtime charity of choice.

The Summer Fancy Food Show runs from Sunday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 25 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, NY. The show is open to the trade only and requires registration. For more information please visit specialtyfood.com

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association is a thriving community of food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs. Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,800 members in the U.S. and abroad with resources, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an always-evolving marketplace. The Association owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows , and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com .

