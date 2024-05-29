Specialty Food Ingredients Market size is set to grow by USD 59.02 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for plant-based specialty food ingredients to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty food ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 59.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.94% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Nutraceutical Ingredients, Flavors, Specialty starches, Acidulants, and Others), Application (Bakery and confectionary, Beverages, Sauces and condiments, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Advanced Food Systems Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., Barentz International BV, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nagase and Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., SubNutra Food Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Tate and Lyle PLC, and Woodland Foods Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global specialty food ingredients market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for natural and healthy food options. This trend is driven by the rising awareness of food safety and the potential health benefits of natural nutraceutical ingredients. Vendors in the food processing industry are responding to this demand by incorporating natural ingredients into their products.

Nutraceutical ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, offer numerous health benefits and are used in various food and beverage products, including functional foods, sports drinks, and nutritional supplements. Market leaders like Koninklijke DSM NV provide a range of natural nutraceutical ingredients, such as OatWell and Fabuless, which can be used in various food and beverage applications. This growing demand for natural nutraceutical ingredients is expected to continue driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Specialty Food Ingredients market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on natural and functional ingredients. Sources include fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Natural sweeteners like Stevia and functional ingredients such as Probiotics and Prebiotics are trending.

Consumers seek clean label products with minimal processing. Colors and flavors are also essential, with Gluten-free and Organic options gaining popularity. The market is diverse, with applications in various industries like Bakery, Savory, and Beverages. The future looks bright for this sector, with continued innovation and consumer demand driving growth.

Market Challenges

• The specialty food ingredients market experiences challenges due to potential side effects of certain ingredients. Allergens like nuts, gluten, and dairy pose risks for consumers with allergies or intolerances. Artificial additives, flavors, and preservatives may cause adverse reactions. Long-term health concerns over specialty ingredients, such as artificial sweeteners and synthetic colors, impact consumer trust and demand. Awareness of these risks may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

• The Specialty Food Ingredients market faces several challenges. Sourcing and consuming natural, authentic, and high-quality ingredients is crucial for food businesses. However, finding consistent suppliers for functional, additive, and exotic ingredients can be difficult. The cost of these ingredients can also be a challenge, as they are often more expensive than standard ingredients.

• Additionally, regulatory compliance adds complexity to the supply chain. Producers must adhere to strict food safety and labeling regulations, which can impact the availability and cost of specialty ingredients. Furthermore, consumer preferences for clean labels and sustainable sourcing further complicate the market landscape. Overall, the Specialty Food Ingredients market requires a strategic approach to sourcing, cost management, and regulatory compliance.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients

1.2 Flavors

1.3 Specialty starches

1.4 Acidulants

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Bakery and confectionary

2.2 Beverages

2.3 Sauces and condiments

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients- The specialty food ingredients market experiences growth due to the increasing demand for nutraceutical by-products. These ingredients offer both nutritional and therapeutic benefits, making them valuable in various industries. Nutraceutical by-products, such as extracts from citrus fruits, olive leaves, and marine sources, provide health benefits for chronic diseases and have applications in personal care and animal nutrition. The diverse benefits of these ingredients will continue to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Specialty Food Ingredients Market encompasses a wide range of additives, flavors, sweeteners, colors, and other components that cater to evolving consumer preferences for culinary experiences. As health and well-being continue to be a priority, there is a growing demand for natural products and clean eating. This trend extends to global cuisines, with an increasing focus on plant-based proteins and natural sources for flavor enhancers.

Functional additives, derived from fruits, vegetables, and other natural sources, offer extended shelf life and stability. Middle and emerging economies, fueled by disposable incomes, are driving the market's growth. Consumer dietary choices, such as those favoring low-calorie and low-sugar options, are also influencing market trends. Spices and herbs continue to play a significant role in enhancing flavors, while clear labels and natural sweeteners are becoming essential for consumer trust.

Market Research Overview

The Specialty Food Ingredients market encompasses a wide range of unique and distinctive components used in the production of various food and beverage products. These ingredients cater to specific dietary needs, cultural preferences, and culinary trends. The market is segmented based on types of ingredients, including natural and organic, functional, and exotic. Flavors, such as herbs and spices, play a significant role in enhancing the taste and appeal of these ingredients.

The market is driven by factors like increasing health consciousness, growing demand for clean label products, and the proliferation of globalization and cultural diversity. Producers of these ingredients must adhere to stringent quality standards and regulations to ensure safety and efficacy. The market is projected to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for innovative and high-quality food and beverage offerings.

