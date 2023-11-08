Specialty Food Ingredients Market to Hit $104.79 Billion by 2028, More than $33 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the specialty food ingredients market is growing at a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/4029

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on "Specialty Food Ingredients Market"

86 – Tables

136 – Figures

339 – Pages

The global specialty food ingredient market has gained momentum with the rising low-calorie or no-sugar aerated or carbonated drinks, energy drinks, juices, baked goods, and products as consumers have become more aware of the adverse effects of sucrose consumption. Changing consumer lifestyles and dietary habits have been instrumental in driving the growth of the fast-food and bakery industries, resulting in significant market expansion for specialty food ingredients recently.

Specialty food ingredient sale in the North American region is expected to be steady, and an increase in personal expenditure by people and adoption of specialty food ingredient based on different beverage are some of the key regional market drivers. Moreover, several APAC countries, including China and India, are expected to witness remarkable gains in the specialty food ingredient market with key infrastructure expansion in the food industry, specifically in the food & beverage industry with ease of barcode scanning, quick service restaurants, and others in the upcoming years.

In the modern world, consumer preferences for animal-based products and natural food production have grown. Plant-based feed additives have exceptionally high growth possibility or potential as a component of healthy animal feed. To support feed customers in this developing space, the world's leading agribusiness company, Cargill, 2023 announced it had signed an agreement to acquire Delacon, the globally foremost expert in plant-based phytogenic additives. Combining Delacon's photogenic with Cargill's animal health technologies provides the next frontier for animal sustainability and productivity: wholesome food production. This leads to a new venture for developing the animal's specialty food ingredient market.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) $104.79 Billion Market Size (2022) $71 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.70 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Application, Components, Specialty Sensory Ingredients, Specialty Functional Ingredients, Source, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Increasing Demand for Premiumization · Rising Health Concerns & Awareness Regarding Food Consumption · Profit Volatility in APAC

Get 10% Free Customization Worth $1500: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/4029

The Surge in Premiumization Demand Unlocks Lucrative Market Prospects

Premiumization refers to the growing consumer preference for high-quality, premium, and upscale offerings within the specialty food ingredient category. Consumers are willing to pay a premium price for food ingredients that offer superior taste, unique flavors, innovative blends, and perceived health and wellness benefits. As consumers become more health-conscious, they seek beverages that align with their wellness goals. Premium food ingredients often use natural and functional ingredients, such as antioxidants, herbal extracts, and other beneficial components, which attract health-conscious consumers.

Established companies and newer entrants explore opportunities to capitalize on the demand for premium specialty food ingredients. Manufacturers develop innovative product offerings, investing in high-quality ingredients and focusing on marketing strategies that emphasize the premium attributes of their products. The premiumization trend in the specialty food ingredients market will likely continue evolving as consumers seek novel and enriching experiences in their beverage choices.

For instance, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) focuses on scaling its premium packaged beverage offerings and introducing more health and wellness variants in its beverage portfolio. This premiumization in the tea market has changed the landscape of restaurants, cafés, and hotels, impacting retail channels. In light of ongoing market premiumization, even significant players, such as Unilever's Ekaterra division, managing retail tea brands, including Lipton, PG Tips, Pukka, T2, and TAZO, have faced challenges and were recently sold off.

Key Insights

· Over the forecast period, APAC and MEA will see high dynamism, while North America and Europe are expected to grow at a slower pace than other emerging markets. While GDP growth is anticipated to get better in both developing and advanced economies, as well as emerging markets, China and India are projected to witness significant development in product quality.

· The demand for natural food ingredient substitutes is linked to the existing traction among consumers to opt for non-conventional food ingredients to maintain healthier lifestyles; however, the actual potential lies in the untapped consumer base.

· The growth in foreign investments in APAC will accelerate the growth of several industries, which will drive the demand for specialty food ingredients.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/specialty-food-ingredients-market

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Key Company Profiles

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland

Givaudan S.A.

Kerry Group plc

International Flavors & Fragrances

Heartland Food Products Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

AJINOMOTO

BASF

Dow

Evonik

Clariant

Arkema

ANGUS Chemical Company

Lonza

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Croda

Univar Solutions

ASHLAND

Nouryon

Wacker Chemie AG

Stepan

Corbion

Oxiteno

Galaxy Surfactants

Colonial Chemical

Aarti Surfactants

Whole Earth Sweetener

Beckmann-Kenko

Fraken Biochem

Market Segmentation

Application

Beverage

Food

Bakery

Dairy Products

Confectionery

Processed Foods

Others

Components

Specialty Sensory Ingredients

Specialty Functional Ingredients

Specialty Sensory Ingredients

Flavors and Fragrances

Texturant

Enzymes

Emulsifiers

Enhancer

Others

Specialty Functional Ingredients

Probiotics

Antioxidant

Vitamins

Preservative

Minerals

Others

Source

Natural

Synthetic

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/specialty-food-ingredients-market?details=tableOfContents

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the specialty food ingredients market?

What is the growth rate of the global specialty food ingredients market?

Which region dominates the global specialty food ingredients market share?

What are the significant trends in the specialty food ingredients market?

Who are the key players in the global specialty food ingredients market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Food Grade Lubricants Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

Vitamin D Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1000+ reports published till date

Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270671/SPECIALTY_FOOD_INGREDIENT_MARKET.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence