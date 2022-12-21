Specialty Generics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Major players in the specialty generics market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International plc, Akorn Operating Company LLCÂ , Mylan N.V., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Apotex Inc, Novartis, Fresenius Kabi Brasil Ltd, Stada Arzneimittel AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc and Viatris Inc.







The global specialty generics market is expected to grow from $64.42 billion in 2021 to $75.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The specialty generics market is expected to grow to $116.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.63%.



The specialty generics refer to generic versions of drugs used to describe expensive, intricate, or high-touch generic versions of medications.It requires substantial service participation to manage.



This specialty generic includes biologics and biosimilars, which have separate regulatory routes. The majority of specialty medications are used to treat various malignancies, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis.



North America was the largest region in the specialty generics market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the specialty generics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main route of administration of specialty generics are injectables, oral, and other route of administration.The injectables route of administration of specialty generics are utilized for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intraperitoneal, intramuscular, and others to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders.



A hollow hypodermic needle is used to introduce a substance into the bloodstream during drug injection. The specialty generics areused during the indication of oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases and other indication that are distributed through multiple channel which are retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for the specialty generic market.Chronic diseases are long-lasting sicknesses that often cannot be healed.



However, it is occasionally curable and controllable.The changing lifestyle, eating habits, and not maintaining body weight are the reason for chronic conditions; a few more prolonged chronic infections lead to cancerous risk.



Growing exposure to these diseases raises the need for specialty generic for a patient to treat complex chronic diseases.For instance, In September 2020, a research report published by American Action Forum identified that the prevalence and cost of chronic disease in the United States are growing and will continue to rise as the disease prevalence among young people and children rises.



The increasing total cost of chronic disease in the United States reaches $3.7 trillion each year, approximately 19.6 percent of its gross domestic product, making it a severe issue in healthcare. Therefore increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the specialty generic market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key growth trend in the specialty generics market.New designs and technology are changing the way in which specialty generic products are being conducted.



For instance, In July 2020, Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd., a clinical-stage dermatology company that focuses on finding, developing, and commercialising branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, launched TWYNEO, a topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and paediatric patients nine years of age and older. The combination of both medications into one product with a gradual release onto the skin is made possible by the patented microencapsulation technology in TWYNEO Cream, which separates and encases the active ingredients in silica core shells (microcapsules). This safeguards tretinoin from the oxidising effects of BPO. TWYNEO contains a fixed-dose combination of tretinoin, 0.1%, and benzoyl peroxide (BPO), 3%.



In November 2020, ZNZ Pharma 2, a London-based biopharmaceutical platform acquires 74% stake in Celon Laboratories for Rs 364 crore ($45.8 Million). This acquisition is aimed to construct a critical care and oncology oral and injectables manufacturing facility. Celon Laboratories is a India-based specialty generics company.



The countries covered in the specialty generics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



