Specialty Generics Market to be Worth $148.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty generics market size is expected to reach USD 148.7 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growth in the market is largely driven by increasing product approvals and the rising prevalence of complex chronic diseases, such as multiple sclerosis.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on type, the injectable segment dominated the market in 2021. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its high prescription rate on account of long-term effects, and immediate absorption compared to oral drugs.

Based on application, the oncology segment is expected to witness significant growth during the projection period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer. According to Globocan, the number of new cancer cases is anticipated to reach 28.4 million within the next two decades worldwide.

On the basis of end-use, the specialty pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to features like timely delivery, optimized patient access, and effective distribution management.

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of supportive regulatory policies regarding the approval of new products. The U.S. FDA introduced Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) under the Hatch-Waxman act to quicken the approval of new generic drugs.

Specialty Generics Market Growth & Trends

In April 2022, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched a methylprednisolone sodium succinate injection in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with arthritis, blood disorders, and certain rare cancers. Furthermore, in June 2022, Elixir launched copay solutions enhancement program for the management of specialty generic medication prices. Under this program, an eligible patient receives a generic version of specialty medication at zero cost. Thus, the launch of new low-cost generic injectable and the availability of such programs is projected to fuel market growth.

Increased claim settlements and availability of specialty generic drugs increase their prescription rates due to the high safety, efficacy, and tolerability associated with them. According to the Human Resources Benefits Office University of Michigan annual report (2021), around 1,383 claims were settled for specialty generic drugs such as glatiramer acetate (Copaxone/Glatopa), teriflunomide (Aubagio), and fingolimod (Gilenya) in 2021, compared to 1,360 in 2020, with a rise of 1.7% for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis.

However, high costs associated with specialty generics may hamper their uptake. The lack of ability to attract patients toward drugs, marketing rights acquired by companies for off-patent drugs with no generic competition, and small target patient pool, subsequently increases the prices of products. According to the University of Michigan Prescription Drug Plan Formulary report, the average cost of specialty generic is over USD 4,500 monthly per person, compared to USD 17 to 22 for a generic prescription.

Specialty Generics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global specialty generics market by type, application, end-use, and region:

Specialty Generics Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Injectable

Oral drugs

Others

Specialty Generics Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Oncology

Inflammatory conditions

Multiple sclerosis

Hepatitis C

Others

Specialty Generics Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Specialty Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Generics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Specialty Generics Market

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Mallinckrodt

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apotex Corp.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi Brasil Ltd.

STADA Arzneimittel AG

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.