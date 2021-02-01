Specialty Infusion Centers Announces New Staten Island Office Location

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based Specialty Infusion Centers has announced today the opening of its new office located in Staten Island at 78 Todt Hill Rd, Suite 110, Staten Island, NY 10314.

Specialty Infusion, New York's only 5-star rated outpatient injection and infusion site of care, provides personalized and high-quality healthcare services including all private suites as patients receive their treatments. The state-of-the-art locations upgrade the standards of infusion and injection therapies for patients who have complex health conditions, with flexible appointments including evening and weekend availability. Specialty Infusion offers a safer, lower-cost alternative to receiving infusion treatments in a hospital or through a home infusion provider for patients with chronic conditions. The centers offer support to referring providers, allowing for convenient transition as they work closely with many of the area's finest physicians and hospital groups to provide exceptional intravenous therapy services to their patients.

Specialty Infusion aims to service communities that do not have a significant number of ambulatory centers for chronically ill patients, spearheading significant patient healthcare experiences as they expand their services to help patients within Staten Island and surrounding communities. The new office opening is a part of an ongoing company expansion plan within New York that will continue through 2021 to help patients in need throughout the state.

"It's imperative to provide resources to patients who need it the most and may not have other options for help, especially during a time of uncertainty," said Dr. Jake Deutsch, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Specialty Infusion. "At Specialty Infusion, we are committed to each patient's experience and the needs of referring providers and look forward to providing relief to patients throughout Staten Island, with the help of our trusted providers."

The new location will offer the same suite of services provided at their other New York City locations including a comprehensive list of infusions and injections that treat a wide range of conditions including Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Osteoporosis, dermatological disorders, endocrine disorders, neurologic disorders, enzyme replacement therapy, infertility, and more.

To learn more about the new office location and current services, visit https://specialtyinfusion.com/

About Specialty Infusion Centers

The passion for creating Specialty Infusion's state-of-the-art centers was spearheaded by Elan Katz (RPh) and Jake Deutsch (MD) – the visionary co-founders. It is through the combined extensive medical and operational experience of these two healthcare professionals that Specialty Infusion has become credited for providing a superior patient experience.

This is evidenced through our medical centers that feature exceptional privacy and comfort, along with valuable savings programs that serve to reduce the out-of-pocket cost for each patient. Specialty Infusion Centers accept all major insurance plans for medically necessary treatments and the team works hard to ensure our patients can schedule their treatments when they need and want them, as to not delay much needed infusion therapy.

