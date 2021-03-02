Specialty Infusion Centers Opens New Westchester Office Location

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based Specialty Infusion Centers, has announced today the opening of its new office located at 2 Westchester Park Drive Suite 101A in West Harrison, NY. This location will serve patients in Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield counties.

Specialty Infusion, New York's only 5-star rated outpatient injection and infusion site of care, provides personalized and high-quality healthcare services designed to be comfortable, convenient, and stress-free. The state-of-the-art locations upgrade the standards of infusion and injection therapies for patients who have complex health conditions, with flexible appointments including evening and weekend availability. The office environment offers patients a private, relaxed setting that includes all private suites, Wi-Fi, IPads, Netflix and complimentary refreshments as patients receive their treatments.

Specialty Infusion's advanced medical facilities offer support to referring providers, allowing for convenient transition as they work closely with many of the area's finest physicians and hospital groups to provide exceptional intravenous therapy services to their patients. Their expert-trained staff provides an easy referral process by conducting a full investigation of benefits, obtaining prior authorization, and scheduling treatment for the patient.

"Specialty Infusion is spearheading quality patient care for infusion therapy within New York City and we look forward to continuing our expansion of services to help patients and providers throughout New York State find the resources they deserve." said Elan Katz, Founder of Specialty Infusion."

The new location will offer the same suite of services provided at their other New York locations including a comprehensive list of infusions and injections that treat a wide range of conditions including Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Osteoporosis, dermatological disorders, endocrine disorders, neurologic disorders, enzyme replacement therapy, infertility, and more.

To learn more about the new office location and current services, visit https://specialtyinfusion.com/

About Specialty Infusion Centers

The passion for creating Specialty Infusion's state-of-the-art centers was spearheaded by Elan Katz (RPh) and Jake Deutsch (MD) – the visionary co-founders. It is through the combined extensive medical and operational experience of these two healthcare professionals that Specialty Infusion has become credited for providing a superior patient experience.

This is evidenced through our medical centers that feature exceptional privacy and comfort, along with valuable savings programs that serve to reduce the out-of-pocket cost for each patient. Specialty Infusion Centers accept all major insurance plans for medically necessary treatments and the team works hard to ensure our patients can schedule their treatments when they need and want them, as to not delay much needed infusion therapy.

SOURCE Specialty Infusion Centers