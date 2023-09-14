Specialty Medical Chair Market Thriving with 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Fueled by Increasing Geriatric Population and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Medical Chair Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The future of the global specialty medical chair market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and clinics. The global specialty medical chair market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population for rehab purposes, and introduction of technologically advanced specialty medical chair across the globe.

A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions.

Specialty Medical Chair Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global specialty medical chair market by product type, end use, and region, as follows:

Specialty Medical Chair Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

  • Examination
  • Birthing
  • Cardiac
  • Blood Drawing
  • Dialysis
  • Mammography
  • Treatment
  • Ophthalmic
  • ENT
  • Dental
  • Others
  • Rehabilitation
  • Pediatric
  • Bariatric
  • Geriatric
  • Others

Specialty Medical Chair Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

Specialty Medical Chair Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

List of Specialty Medical Chair Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies specialty medical chair companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the specialty medical chair companies profiled in this report include.

  • A-dec
  • ActiveAid
  • DentalEZ
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • Topcon Corp
  • Midmark Corp
  • Danaher
  • Planmeca Oy
  • Hill Laboratories Company

Specialty Medical Chair Market Insights

  • The analyst forecasts that rehabilitation will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing elderly population and growing cases of paralysis and spinal injuries.
  • Hospitals are expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing number of hospitals, which drives the demand for specialty medical chair for different applications.
  • North America will remain the largest region due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders and increasing acceptance of technologically advanced medical chair in the region.

Features of the Specialty Medical Chair Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Specialty medical chair market size estimation in terms of value ($B)
  • Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Specialty medical chair market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use, and region
  • Regional Analysis: Specialty medical chair market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, end use, and regions for the specialty medical chair market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the specialty medical chair market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQS

Q1. What is the specialty medical chair market size?
Answer: The global specialty medical chair market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2028.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for specialty medical chair market?
Answer: The global specialty medical chair market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the specialty medical chair market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population for rehab purposes, and introduction of technologically advanced specialty medical chair across the globe.
Q4. What are the major segments for specialty medical chair market?
Answer: The future of the specialty medical chair market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and clinics.
Q5. Who are the key specialty medical chair companies?
Answer: Some of the key specialty medical chair companies are as follows:

Q6. Which specialty medical chair segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that rehabilitation will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing elderly population and growing cases of paralysis and spinal injuries.
Q7. In specialty medical chair market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders and increasing acceptance of technologically advanced medical chair in the region.
Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, the analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the specialty medical chair market by product type (examination, treatment, and rehabilitation), end use (hospitals, clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?
Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?
Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?
Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?
Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Specialty Medical Chair Market: Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)
3.2: Global Specialty Medical Chair Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)
3.3: Global Specialty Medical Chair Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Examination
3.3.1.1: Birthing
3.3.1.2: Cardiac
3.3.1.3: Blood Drawing
3.3.1.4: Dialysis
3.3.1.5: Mammography
3.3.2: Treatment
3.3.2.1: Ophthalmic
3.3.2.2: ENT
3.3.2.3: Dental
3.3.2.4: Others
3.3.3: Rehabilitation
3.3.3.1: Pediatric
3.3.3.2: Bariatric
3.3.3.3: Geriatric
3.3.3.4: Others
3.4: Global Specialty Medical Chair Market by End Use
3.4.1: Hospitals
3.4.2: Clinics
3.4.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028
4.1: Global Specialty Medical Chair Market by Region
4.2: North American Specialty Medical Chair Market
4.2.1: North American Specialty Medical Chair Market by Product Type: Examination, Treatment, and Rehabilitation: Examination, Treatment, and Rehabilitation
4.2.2: North American Specialty Medical Chair Market by End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others
4.3: European Specialty Medical Chair Market
4.3.1: European Specialty Medical Chair Market by Product Type: Examination, Treatment, and Rehabilitation
4.3.2: European Specialty Medical Chair Market by End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others
4.4: APAC Specialty Medical Chair Market
4.4.1: APAC Specialty Medical Chair Market by Product Type: Examination, Treatment, and Rehabilitation
4.4.2: APAC Specialty Medical Chair Market by End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others
4.5: ROW Specialty Medical Chair Market
4.5.1: ROW Specialty Medical Chair Market by Product Type: Examination, Treatment, and Rehabilitation
4.5.2: ROW Specialty Medical Chair Market by End Use: Pediatric, Bariatric, Geriatric, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Specialty Medical Chair Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Specialty Medical Chair Market by End Use
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Specialty Medical Chair Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Specialty Medical Chair Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Specialty Medical Chair Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Specialty Medical Chair Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: A-dec
7.2: ActiveAid
7.3: DentalEZ
7.4: Fresenius Medical Care
7.5: Topcon Corp
7.6: Midmark Corp
7.7: Danaher
7.8: Planmeca Oy
7.9: Hill Laboratories Company


A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

