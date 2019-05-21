Specialty Medijuana Products Inc. Receives Cultivation License from Health Canada for Expansion Facility

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Choom™ (CSE: CHOO;OTCQB: CHOOF), is pleased to announce that Specialty Medijuana Products Inc. ("SMP"), of which Choom Holdings Inc. is a 9.8% equity stakeholder, has received a cultivation license on an additional and contiguous site in Sooke, B.C. The license was issued and effective on May 17, 2019.

"As a stakeholder in SMP, we are thrilled to see SMP receive an additional license from Health Canada." states Chris Bogart, President and CEO of Choom. "As a cannabis retailer, we cannot be more excited to have another craft focused cultivator from B.C. available in the market in the coming months. With the nation-wide cannabis shortage we're experiencing in Canada, the addition of a licensed production facility focused on craft grown product for the legal market benefits us as a retailer immensely."

Choom™ is an emerging adult use cannabis company whose mission is to establish one of the largest retail networks in Canada and the United States. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, "Choom". Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian adult use market with the ethos of 'cultivating good times'. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

