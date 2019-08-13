Specialty NBR Market Size Worth $768.1 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber market size is expected to reach USD 768.1 million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Carboxylates NBR is expected to have a high market penetration on account of providing excellent resistance to oils and non-polar solvents. The demand for carboxylated NBR is likely to be driven by its ability to successfully replace polyurethane in the printing rubber roller application and to blend with various substances for durability, release, and temperature. Rising application of printing rubber rollers in abrasive products, glass industries, and conveying equipment is projected to drive the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing demand for plastic components across several end-use applications, such as packaging, automotive, medical devices, and home appliances, will drive the market

In terms of revenue, liquid NBR segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period

Carboxylated NBR was the dominant segment in 2018 and accounting for the largest share of the global specialty NBR market

Extrusion & calendering application segment dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for a share of 49.8%

Well-established automotive industry coupled with growing automotive aftermarket in U.S. is estimated to propel gear, friction bearing, and bushes applications. This is likely to fuel the product demand

Zeon Corporation, JSR Corporation, and Lanxess AG are projected to remain the key market leaders over the projected period

Product innovation and partnerships with buyers for the development of customized products are projected to remain critical success factors for the industry participants

Read 180 page research report with TOC on "Specialty Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Printing Rubber Rollers, Extrusion & Calendering, Injection Molding), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/specialty-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market

Extensive usage of fillers in polymer processing for enhancing the mechanical properties as a result of rising awareness among buyers in automotive and construction sectors is projected to increase the demand for NBR. Gains in extrusion and calendaring segments in emerging economies including China and India on account of growing automotive and construction sectors are expected to fuel the product demand. Furthermore, application growth of gloves and masking tapes as a result of implementation of safety standards in the global manufacturing sector is expected to play a vital role in boosting the product usage in near future.

Grand View Research has segmented global specialty nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Specialty NBR Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

Carboxylated NBR



Bimodal Nitrile Rubber



Liquid NBR

Specialty NBR Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

Carboxylated NBR



Printing Rubber Rollers





Extrusion & Calendering





Injection Molding





Adhesive, Sealant & Mastic



Bimodal NBR



Printing Rubber Rollers





Extrusion & Calendering





Polymeric Plasticizers





Phenolic Resins Modifier





Adhesive, Sealant & Mastic



Liquid NBR



Polymeric Plasticizers





Phenolic Resins Modifier





Processing Aid





Adhesive, Sealant & Mastic

Specialty NBR Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





Russia





Italy





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

