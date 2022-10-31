Specialty Networks Announces Leadership Transition, Naming Shailendra Sharma CEO and David Coury Executive Chairman

"Our network, our partners, and our organization are in great hands with Shailendra, who is supported by our same dedicated team. Specialty Networks remains focused on helping providers get every patient to the right care at the right time and thereby creating clinical and economic value for everyone involved," said David. "Joining as President of PPS Analytics in June of 2019 prior to taking on the role of President of Specialty Networks in December of 2020, Shailendra has already played a key leadership role for Specialty Networks in evolving our technology, real-world data, and research strategies for the benefit of physician practices and industry partners. I am confident that Shailendra will continue to take our organization forward and have a tremendous impact on our members and partners but most importantly, the patients they serve."

"The voice of our members and partners continues to guide us," said Shailendra Sharma. "David has given us mission clarity and a solid foundation upon which we look to build and expand our provider and industry solutions that bring value to our members and partners. We are grateful for David's vision and leadership over the years and will continue to seek his guidance as we shape the next chapter for Specialty Networks. Our relationship with member practices and industry partners is unique; it allows us to work together to drive better patient care and thereby create clinical and economic value for our network. We look forward to continuing to build technology and technology-enabled solutions that enable our members and partners to improve patient outcomes across urology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and possibly more specialties."

About Specialty Networks, LLC

Specialty Networks ("SN") is an integrated, multi-specialty platform with GPOs (Group Purchasing Organizations), Life Sciences, and Research solutions in urology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. SN solutions include patient population health management, patient engagement, clinical research, and workflow automation technologies to achieve Center of Excellence in Standards of Care, Clinical Research, Practice Operations, and Value-based Care. SN leverages the power of its network, represented by over 8,500 providers, to help independent physician practices, industry, wholesalers/distributors, payers, and policymakers improve patient outcomes. Learn more about Specialty Networks at www.specialtynetworks.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Specialty Networks is a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 200 total transactions. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

