Specialty Networks Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Networks, Inc. ("Specialty Networks") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted personal and/or protected health information belonging to certain current and former patients. Specialty Networks provides radiology information systems, digital transcription services, and Enterprise Practice Management solutions for medical facilities.

On December 18, 2023, Specialty Networks became aware of unusual activity in its network. Upon discovering this activity, Specialty Networks immediately took steps to secure the network and engaged a digital forensics and incident response firm to conduct an investigation to determine what happened and whether any data within its environment may have been impacted. The investigation revealed that on or around December 11, 2023, an unauthorized actor acquired certain data stored within Specialty Networks' systems. Specialty Networks then undertook a comprehensive review of the potentially impacted data and, on May 31, 2024, determined that certain personal and/or protected health information may have been involved. Specialty Networks then worked to notify affected covered entity providers, and on or around June 24, 2024, coordinated notification efforts with those providers and verified the affected information and mailing addresses for impacted individuals to effectuate formal notification.

The personal and protected health information that may have been involved in the incident included: name, date of birth, driver's license number, Social Security number, medical record number, treatment and condition information, diagnoses, medications, and health insurance information.

On August 15, 2024, Specialty Networks mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which Specialty Networks had identifiable address information. In this notification letter, Specialty Networks provided information about the incident and steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. Specialty Networks also offered individuals access to complimentary identity protection services through IDX.

Specialty Networks takes the security and privacy of personal information in its possession very seriously and has taken additional steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future. Additionally, Specialty Networks has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Central Time and can be reached at 1-888-678-3575.

SOURCE Specialty Networks, Inc.