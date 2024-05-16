Specialty Paper Market size is set to grow by USD 13.59 bn from 2024-2028, changing lifestyle in emerging economies to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty paper market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.59 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Packaging and labelling, Printing and writing, Industrial, Building and construction, and Others), Type (Decor, Packaging, Printing, Release liner paper, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Billerud AB, Burgo Group SpA, FEDRIGONI Spa, Glatfelter Corp., International Paper Co., ITC Ltd., Koehler Paper SE, LINTEC Corp., Mativ Holdings Inc., Mondi Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nordic Paper AS, Paper excellence, Sappi Ltd., Sinar Mas, Stora Enso Oyj, Twin Rivers Paper Co., UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The specialty paper market encompasses various applications, including food packaging materials. This segment leverages advanced technologies, such as moisture resistance and printability, in smart packaging solutions. Key features include the prevention of microbial growth and oxidation, ensuring product safety and usability. Specialty papers also incorporate modern technologies like sensors, NFC, and RFID devices, enhancing traceability and sustainability through offerings like BIOCARBON LAMINATES and carton boards. Applications span from luxury bags and interior designing to food-grade papers and safe packaging materials.

Market Challenges

The specialty paper market experiences significant volatility due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials, particularly wood pulp. As the primary ingredient in specialty paper production, pulp prices are influenced by factors such as demand, inventory levels, production capacity, and competitive strategies. Consequently, specialty paper vendors have limited control over these costs. Key products in this market include kraft papers, post-consumer waste, biocarbon laminates, packaging grades, carton boards, rollsource, CarrEcoBrown bags, valuation papers, luxury bags, interior designing materials, food-grade specialty paper, filter paper, insulating paper, carbonless copy paper, and decorative papers, used in various sectors like building & construction, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Segment Overview

This specialty paper market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Packaging and labelling

1.2 Printing and writing

1.3 Industrial

1.4 Building and construction

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Decor

2.2 Packaging

2.3 Printing

2.4 Release liner paper

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Packaging and labelling- The packaging and labeling industry is segmented by application, with a significant focus on the food packaging market. This sector utilizes various paper grades, including specialty paper, as raw materials. Specialty paper, derived from pulp, wood chips, recycled paper, cotton fiber, and specialist chemicals, plays a pivotal role in food packaging. Paper money and coffee filters are common applications, while décor papers, insulating paper, carbonless copy paper, filter paper, and release liner paper are other specialty paper uses. The pulp segment, a primary raw material, is further divided into fillers & binders and additives. Flexible packaging papers and printing papers are essential components of the food packaging materials segment. In the industrial sector, specialty paper is used in building & construction and medical packaging materials. Moisture resistance, printability, and durability are crucial factors in the selection of paper grades for food and beverage applications. Overall, the specialty paper market continues to evolve, driven by the growth in the retail sector and the demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Research Analysis

The Specialty Paper Market encompasses a wide range of paper products, including Kraft papers, Post-Consumer Waste, BIOCARBON LAMINATES, and various Packaging grades such as Carton boards. Rollsource offers a diverse selection of these papers for various applications, from luxury bags and interior designing to decorative items and food-grade specialty paper. The market caters to numerous industries, including food & beverages, which require safe packaging materials. Chemicals like Pulp, Wood chips, Recycled paper, Cotton fiber, and Specialist chemicals are integral to the production process. Applications extend beyond packaging, with Specialty papers used in Pulp and Paper money, Coffee filters, Décor papers, and Insulating paper. Carbonless copy paper is another significant product in this market.

Market Research Overview

The Specialty Paper Market encompasses a wide range of papers designed for specific applications due to their unique properties. These papers are manufactured using advanced technologies and raw materials, catering to various industries such as healthcare, food, beverage, and more. The market is driven by factors like increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, technological advancements, and growing applications in diverse sectors. Key product types include filters, specialty coatings, and advanced packaging materials. Market segments include medical, industrial, and consumer goods. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, offering numerous opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

