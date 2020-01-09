Specialty Pharmacies Going Head-to-Head With the Competition Proving Affordable and Personalized Pharmaceutical Care Possible

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Rx has succeeded in creating its first innovative program – Sparta Urology, that advances the doctor-patient relationship and delivers affordable pharmaceutical treatment to patients. Launching in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut – the program speaks to men and women presently looking at a short list of alternatives available to them in a monopolized pharmaceutical market.

Benefiting the under-insured, uninsured, commercially insured, and Medicaid/Medicare patients – Sparta Urology provides affordable pharmaceutical care with a formulary that supports the most commonly prescribed FDA approved medication. Patients pay no more than $30 a month for unlimited access to qualifying urology medications. No prior authorization or pre-approvals required. No patient contract or pre-qualification necessary. And patients receive pharmacy support and FREE delivery of their medication within 24-hours if they so choose.

Sparta recognizes that physicians need to take a progressive role in maintaining and promoting the doctor-patient relationship to remain competitive. Doctors consider Sparta their marketing partner in a climate dominated by virtual relationships and internet-based companies popping up like weeds. "I'm very impressed by the professionalism and customer service," says Dr. Elliot Paul of Long Island, who was one of the pioneers in the pilot program launched in July 2019. "This program has the capacity to revolutionize the way we conduct business and the way we serve our patients." Dr. Paul continues to offer his expertise in helping to keep the formulary up to date.

Pharmacies have seen an outstanding response from their customers who are faced with a political agenda that doesn't seem to address the critical issues of escalating prescription drug prices. "Anyone waiting for the federal or state government to suddenly wake up and change the rules governing pharmaceutical distribution, management, and accessibility should consider boarding the next ship to Mars – you'll get there faster," says Arkadiy Davydov, Supervising Pharmacist at Pro Pharmacy of Hicksville, NY. "It's a great program and my customers really appreciate having an affordable alternative."

Sparta Urology officially launched on Dec. 2, 2019. Doctors and patients interested in learning more about the program should contact Crista Chakalis, Regional Sales Director of Sparta Rx at Crista@SpartaRxPrograms.com.

Sparta Rx is committed to expanding its services both geographically and by targeting other specialty areas. Look for Sparta Dermatology coming in January 2020.

Sparta Rx administers programs that provide affordable FDA approved prescription medications to uninsured, under-insured, commercially insured, and Medicaid/Medicare patients. Patients pay a low reasonable cost for access to qualifying medications, do not require pre-approval or prior authorization, and receive free delivery of their medication within 24-hours. Serving the Urology and Dermatology markets, Sparta is administered by Sparta Rx LLC, an Optio Rx Company, licensed in 39 states with locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Sparta is proof that affordable pharmaceutical care is possible and necessary.

