Specialty Program Group Announces Association with Western Growers Assurance Trust Wholesale Employee Benefits Division

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage, underwriting and consulting facilities announced that it is beginning an association with the wholesale employee benefits division of Western Growers Assurance Trust (WGAT), a premier provider of health insurance and employee benefits solutions tailored to the agricultural sector.

Founded in 1957, WGAT offers health benefit plans designed specifically for agricultural and related industries, serving a wide range of businesses from farms to processors and distributors. WGAT is known for its deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by employers in the agriculture sector, offering solutions that support the health and well-being of its members' workforce. Through this association, WGAT will continue its mission of providing flexible, high-quality employee benefits solutions, while exploring new opportunities to innovate and expand its wholesale offerings. WGAT will market under the name Western Growers Assurance Trust Specialty.

"The wholesale employee benefits division of Western Growers Assurance Trust is a great association for SPG," said Chris Treanor, President of SPG. "WGAT is well-respected in the agricultural sector, and we're ready to build on that by bringing our strong reputation and access to expertise and resources to help grow the business and support brokers and their clients."

"Western Growers Assurance Trust enters into this exciting partnership from a position of financial strength," said Dave Puglia, President and CEO of Western Growers. "We are excited that SPG's reputation as well as the resources and expertise SPG can offer will propel WGAT in the marketplace and strengthen our members' ability to provide high quality and affordable health benefits to their employees."

About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Western Growers Assurance Trust (WGAT)

Western Growers Assurance Trust (WGAT) was founded in 1957 to provide health benefit solutions for the unique needs of agricultural employers. With decades of experience, WGAT serves farms, processors, distributors, and related industries, offering comprehensive health plans that address the specific challenges of this essential workforce. For more information about WGAT, visit wgat.com.

CONTACT:

SPG Media: Danny Fogel

Phone: 312-279-4755

[email protected]

WGAT: Ann Donahue

Phone: 949-302-7600

Email: [email protected]

