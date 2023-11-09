Specialty Program Group Elevates its Sports and Entertainment Portfolio with the Acquisition of the Assets of Insurance Allies LLC

News provided by

Specialty Program Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced that it has acquired the assets of Insurance Allies LLC (Insurance Allies), an industry leader in the axe throwing and sports and entertainment industry operating the website AxeThrowingInsurance.com. Insurance Allies proudly services approximately 700 entertainment venues including numerous mobile-only venues across the United States. In addition, Insurance Allies has expanded coverages and services to numerous other sports and recreational industries, including pickleball, haunted houses, smash rooms, go-kart venues, escape rooms, laser tag and many others. Insurance Allies offers a level of expertise and tailored coverage that is unmatched in the industry. This move is a testament to SPG's commitment to strengthen their expertise in sports and entertainment field with industry-leading specialists.

SPG President & CEO, Christopher Treanor, expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic addition to the SPG family, saying, "At SPG, we are continually seeking opportunities to innovate and broaden our offerings. Insurance Allies and AxeThrowingInsurance.com perfectly align with our vision to provide specialized insurance solutions in the sports and entertainment sectors. We are thrilled to have Brett join our leadership team. He is a fantastic leader who will help us grow this specialty area."

Insurance Allies has gained significant prominence in the industry under the dynamic leadership of President, Brett Pollak. Known for his hands-on approach to meeting clients' needs, Brett has steered Insurance Allies to its success. His strategic marketing efforts to showcase his industry expertise, combined with his unique blend of innovative solutions and unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, have set a high industry standard.

Brett Pollak, President of Insurance Allies, is equally enthusiastic about this partnership. He stated, "Joining forces with Specialty Program Group is a significant milestone for Insurance Allies and AxeThrowingInsurance.com. It allows us to tap into greater resources, expand our reach, and continue delivering top-tier insurance solutions to our clients. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to being an integral part of SPG's growth in the sports and entertainment sector."

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Insurance Allies

Insurance Allies is a fast-growing technology and service driven enterprise founded by Brett Pollak. Since its inception in 2019 specializing in axe throwing insurance, assisted by its AxeThrowingInsurance.com branding, Pollak has expanded the business to become a prominent and leading expert to provide unique tailored coverages for numerous other sports and entertainment venues. Pollak's unique hands-on service approach to educate their clients has enabled it to expand into the broader entertainment industry to include coverage for business interest such as restaurants, bars, haunted houses, go-kart venues, escape rooms, laser tag, and many others. Notably, with the rise of pickleball's popularity, Insurance Allies's pickleball insurance website, PickleballInsurance.com, the agency is poised to continue its explosive growth.

CONTACT: 
SPG Media: Danny Fogel
Phone: 312-279-4755
[email protected] 

Insurance Allies: Brett Polak
Phone: 407-461-6103
Brett@axethrowinginsurance.com



