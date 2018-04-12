Specialty Program Group, LLC. Acquires Marine & Crane Businesses From Ohio-Based Norman-Spencer Agency, Inc.

With offices across the country, NSA's personal lines watercraft program and commercial lines recreational marine program divisions focus on providing solutions for personal and commercial recreational marine risks including personal watercraft, yachts, marinas, boat dealers, yacht brokers, boat repair businesses, and yacht clubs.

NSA's specialized crane and boom underwriting facilities are recognized industry leaders and are based in Eastern Pennsylvania.

"This is a great acquisition for SPG for several reasons. It further strengthens our growing position as the undisputed leader in the recreational marine & personal watercraft space. In addition, the crane business will provide us with a foundation as we build our construction platform. Both businesses have great leadership and add to our deep bench of talent within SPG," said Chris Treanor, President and CEO of SPG.

"The Marine and Crane Businesses have been long-held and high-performing components of our underwriting and distribution strategy. The timing, however, was right for us to focus more attention and resource upon emerging opportunities in our insurance underwriting, distribution and related services portfolio. It was important that these businesses and employees were placed in good hands for the next phase of their life cycle, and we believe SPG is a great fit," said Brian Norman, President of NSA.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, SPG focuses on expanding program underwriting and specialty businesses. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

About Norman-Spencer Agency

Headquartered in Dayton, OH, NSA has proprietary underwriting programs serving the construction, transportation, professional liability industries, as well as industry-related service offerings. For further information, please visit www.norman-spencer.com

CONTACT:

Media: Yiana Stavrakis

Phone: 908-790-6801

Yiana.stavrakis@specialtyprogramgroup.com

M&A: Chris Treanor

Phone: 908-790-6884

Chris.treanor@specialtyprogramgroup.com

