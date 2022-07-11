Specialty Program Group LLC Acquires the Assets of ESP Insurance Brokerage LLC

Entertainment, Sports and Events Insurance

SUMMIT, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced today the acquisition of ESP Insurance Brokerage LLC (ESP), a national insurance broker and program administrator for the sports, events and promotion marketing and entertainment industries.

Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, ESP offers nationwide coverages and has exclusive programs with in-house underwriting and binding authority and A+ rated carriers. Niche solutions include athletic insurance for teams/leagues, camps, and tournaments, insurance for entertainment, leisure and sports facilities, event liability and cancellation, prize indemnity, weather insurance, liquor liability and special event liability.

ESP was formed over five years ago and has grown steadily in the sports and entertainment market. In 2021, over 850,000 youth participants were covered by ESP and the firm had over $1.5B in insured limits covering special events of all types.

"ESP is on track to become a leading provider of coverage for the sports and entertainment industry," said SPG President & CEO, Christopher Treanor. "They're a nice complement to our portfolio of specialty companies and fit with our model of acquiring companies with niche expertise and a focus on customer service, including offering online services that make it faster and easier to get insurance coverage."

"Simply stated we are here to build a winner for SPG. The team at ESP is beyond excited to join SPG and continue to scale both our product offerings, our service team and technological capabilities to clients. We weren't looking to be acquired but in talking with Christopher Treanor and the SPG team they had a vision and a plan for the operation that made it impossible for us not to be part of the family on the go forward." said Chris Price, President of ESP Insurance Brokerage and SHEL Risk Purchasing Group.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 17 portfolio companies and is over 1.8 billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

About ESP Specialty Insurance Brokerage

ESP Specialty Insurance Brokerage is headquartered in Worcester, MA and operates nationwide as an insurance broker and program administrator, exclusively developing and managing insurance product lines for A+ rated carriers for over 10 years. For more information, please visit www.espspecialty.com

