Specialty Program Group LLC announces formation of new wholesale insurance division, Specialty Wholesale Insurance Solutions (SWIS)

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) and Program Brokerage Corporation (PBC), a subsidiary of Hub International Limited (HUB), announced today that PBC is spinning off their general wholesale, environmental, construction, cyber and professional liability divisions to SPG and will operate under the brand Specialty Wholesale Insurance Solutions (SWIS), a division of Specialty Program Group LLC.

SPG is the seventh largest specialty intermediary and has over two billion in wholesale/MGA premium, 19 operating companies and divisions and over 750 employees, with offices in 24 states across the United States.

PBC is a nationally ranked top wholesaler and powerful market resource for brokers and agents, as well as an innovative partner for carriers. As part of the transition of PBC's general wholesale business to SPG, the wholesale leadership and management teams of PBC will join SWIS. PBC's Program division will remain an independent subsidiary of Hub International Group Northeast Inc. and will continue to offer insurance solutions to residential co-ops, condominiums, and rental buildings, as well as the pest control industry.

"The transition to SPG from HUB will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy and expand our footprint across the country," said SWIS President Cynthia O'Brien. "This move within HUB also enables us to provide a seamless experience for our clients and ensures the continuation of a high level of service and support from a team they know and trust."

"The SWIS team has built one of the nation's premier wholesale businesses and has strong reputation for expertise and service in the industry," said SPG President & CEO, Chris Treanor. "We're fortunate to have such top-level talent join SPG and we see tremendous growth opportunity within the SWIS specialty areas."

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has a vast portfolio of specialty companies and is over two billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

About Specialty Wholesale Insurance Solutions

Specialty Wholesale Insurance Solutions is a leading wholesale operation known for their wide range of offerings including construction, general wholesale, executive & professional liability, cyber liability and environmental capabilities. For more information, please visit: http://www.spgswis.com

CONTACT:

Media: Chris Lamitola

Phone: 908-790-6749

[email protected]

M&A: Chris Treanor

Phone: 908-790-6884

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group